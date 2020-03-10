Woolies discount one in 70 is entitled to

Woolworths is launching a special discount card that will be potentially available to one in 70 Australians. Picture: Supplied

Australian supermarket giant Woolworths has announced it plans to make grocery shopping cheaper for those suffering from coeliac disease.

The condition, which is caused by an immune reaction to gluten, affects as many as one in 70 Australians.

However, according to Coeliac Australia, there are as many as 270,000 Australians who may have the disease but remain undiagnosed.

In a bid to help those affected, Woolworths is making shopping for gluten-free products more affordable by offering those with the condition an extra 5 per cent discount on "hundreds of gluten-free products".

To qualify, shoppers who are also members of Coeliac Australia will be issued a card that applies the discount to their gluten-free groceries in-store or online.

"We want to make shopping as easy as possible for our customers regardless of their dietary requirement, which is why we're proud to offer a great selection of gluten-free options in our stores nationwide," said Woolworths' head of nutrition and health Stevie Wring.

Woolworths is partnering with Coeliac Australia to offer an extra five per cent discount to shoppers who suffer from coeliac disease. Picture: Woolworths

"Our partnership with Coeliac Australia means that more Australians can access a range of gluten-free options on the food they love easily and more affordable when they shop at Woolworths."

The initiative has the full backing of the Australian organisation who hold an annual awareness event each year between 13 and 20 March.

"The price of gluten-free food is an important consideration for people living with coeliac disease, and over a year this discount will make a positive difference for our members," Coeliac Australia chief executive officer Michelle Laforest said.

"Coeliac disease can be hard to spot. Our new awareness campaign highlights a range of symptoms beyond typical 'gut' issues and encourages people at risk to visit their GP for screening before commencing a gluten-free diet."

Statistics show as many a one in 70 Australians suffer from coeliac disease. Picture: Supplied

Coeliac Australia's website explains the disease affects those diagnosed for the duration of their lives.

It states there is no cure, however, a strict gluten-free diet allows those affected to better manage the condition.

"A strict, lifelong gluten free diet is currently the only recognised medical treatment for coeliac disease," reads information on the site.

"By removing the cause of the disease, a gluten-free diet allows the small bowel lining to heal and symptoms to resolve.

"As long as the gluten free diet is strictly adhered to, problems arising from coeliac disease should not return. Relapse occurs if gluten is reintroduced into the diet."