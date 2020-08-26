This supermarket is giving away $99 coffee machines

There’s nothing more satisfying than a coffee except maybe when it’s free, as customers at Woolworths have found out.

Woolworths is giving customers the chance to experience just that, giving away $99 coffee machines to customers who buy coffee capsules.

Until September 1, customers can get a Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machine for free when they purchase six packets of 16 Lavazza capsules for $11 a pop.

It means shoppers can spend $33 less than what they would usually have to fork out for the kitchen appliance and have a supply of coffee to boot.

The supermarket deal means shoppers can buy coffee capsules and a machine for just $66. Picture: Markdown Addicts Australia.

Woolies shoppers took to the Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook account to reveal they had already taken advantage of the deal, encouraging others to do the same.

One person said it was great timing as "our coffee machine just died", while another said they had the machine already and recommended it.

"I honestly love mine so easy to use and easy to keep clean," the wrote.

Another shopper said the machine was "great" but it paid to stock up on the capsules when they were on special.

"I have this machine and love the coffee. Lavazza is great! I only buy the pods on special usually either $7 or $8 box. I just buy enough for four to five weeks. At full price they are a bit pricey," they wrote.

The offer is available while stocks last until next Tuesday in selected Woolies stores across the country.

It's not the first time Woolies has run this promotion, with the supermarket previously giving away a $99 Espressotoria Capsule Machine last December when customers bought $50.40 worth of Espressotoria Vittoria 12 pack capsules.

One shopper showed off the saving they made on their receipt. Picture: Markdown Addicts Australia.

LOCKDOWN SEES COFFEE SUPERMARKET SALES SPIKE

With more of us working from home due to the coronavirus supermarkets have reported a spike in coffee sales.

In Aldi, sales of its coffee brand Lazzio spiked by more than 50 per cent during a seven week period across March and April.

Coles also revealed sales of coffee pods had skyrocketed during isolation.

Rolando Schirato, Managing Director for Vittoria Coffee, told news.com.au in May it had experienced a drop in takeaway coffee sales but a spike in the use of home based products such as pods.

Coffee pods proved very popular, with the total capsule market growing by 56 per cent according to Nielsen Scan Data in the 4 weeks to April 4.

Nespresso have also adapted to the recent change in climate, with the brand's Australia General Manager, Jean Marc Dragoli telling news.com.au coffee consumption was up because it adds "a sense of normalcy and ritual".

Originally published as Woolies giving away $99 coffee machines