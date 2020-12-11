Woolies selling ‘luxury’ item half-price

From today the supermarket has announced it is selling an expensive Australian food item at a heavily discounted price.

When it comes to fine dining there's one food that always tops menus - lobster.

But the shellfish's eye-watering price tag means it is usually out of reach for most of us - but not this Christmas.

Woolworths is selling WA Rock Lobsters which at $20 a pop - half the price they were this time last year.

Australia's lobster industry has been hit hard this year by new export restrictions from China, which has previously bought 95 per cent of the WA-caught delicacy.

Woolies customers can get their hands on half price lobster from today. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

The supermarket now predicts its customers will eat 35 tonnes of lobster compared to just 6.5 tonnes after it bought five times more product than the year before.

Woolworths' head of meat and seafood Tim Dudding said that lobsters have "traditionally been considered a luxury item" but the supermarket was making them accessible to everyone this Christmas.

"Our support in purchasing more rock lobsters this year will give WA producers an avenue to move more volume into the domestic market which would have traditionally been exported," he said.

The lobster will be while stocks last, so get in quick. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths.

"It's a win-win partnership, and we look forward to working with the industry to offer Australian households the chance to add premium seafood to their Christmas table this year at a more affordable price."

Geraldton Fishermen's Co-operative CEO Matthew Rutter said Woolies' seafood purchase makes a "big difference" to lobster farmers.

"It's been a tough year for Australian seafood exporters and the latest restrictions have further challenged many businesses, but Woolworths' decision to range more WA Rock Lobsters in supermarkets across Australia makes a big difference for fisher owned co-ops like ours," he said.

WA Rock Lobsters will be available in store and online from today while stocks last - so best to get in quick if you want your fine dining experience.

COLES SELLING FERRERO ROCHER-STYLE CAKE

Woolies isn't the only supermarket selling a must-have item this Christmas, with Coles releasing a dessert similar to a famed chocolate delicacy.

Chocolate and Hazelnut Mousse Dessert arrived in Coles last month, with the dessert a dupe of the giant Ferrero Rocher frozen dessert that hit Aldi in the UK last year.

Featuring a hazelnut mousse centre covered in Belgian chocolate and hazelnuts with a brownie base, the OTT dessert will definitely satisfy any chocolate cravings.

"It's basically like an enormous Ferrero Rocher in chilled dessert form," Coles Christmas ambassador Courtney Roulston said.

The dessert costs $28 and serves 10 people.

