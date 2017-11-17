Woolies set to spread OzHarvest cheer

NOOSA residents can share the spirit of Christmas at Woolworths Noosa, Noosaville and Tewantin by purchasing a special OzHarvest token for just 50 cents to help provide a meal for an Australian in need.

OzHarvest local coordinator Michele Lipner said that for many families in Australia, Christmas would not mean a nourishing meal and an abundance of joy.

"Thanks to the Woolworths OzHarvest Christmas Appeal, we can make sure good food gets to those in need over festive season and throughout the year ahead,” she said.

Woolworths Noosa group manager Dean Hodgkinson said this year they were focused on sharing the spirit of Christmas with customers and the local community.

"For just 50 cents customers can play their part in sharing that spirit beyond their families and friends and help provide a meal for someone this festive season and support the growing need for hunger relief across the region.”

All customers need to do is add a 50 cent meal donation to their shopping at Noosa's Woolworths or online. By placing their name on any tokens purchased and hanging them on the Christmas tree in store, they can share the spirit of Christmas.

The more tokens purchased, the more meals OzHarvest can provide to help feed Australians in need.