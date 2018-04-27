Woolies thief steals $10K to keep up with rich mates

A TEENAGER who stole more than $10,000 cash while working for Woolworths at Coolum told police he took the money to keep up with the lifestyle of his "quite rich" friends, a court has heard.

But Blake Marshall Digby's lawyer Anna Smith yesterday told Maroochydore Magistrates Court the 18-year-old had experienced some trauma in the year leading up to his stealing offence.

Police prosecutor Tegan Smith said Digby was seen on CCTV on January 18 this year taking money from a cash register and putting it in his pocket.

Blake Marshall Digby (left, in suit), 18, runs through the Hungry Jacks car park after being sentenced in Maroochydore Magistrates Court for stealing as a servant. Stuart Cumming

Ms Smith said Digby was approached about a $1150 shortfall in the till at which point he produced the cash.

CCTV footage was reviewed and it revealed Digby had stolen cash from the register on 15 other occasions between December 8 last year and the day he was caught.

The total amount, including the $1150, was $10,915.

Ms Smith said Digby and his parents attended a police station on January 23.

She said Digby had used the no sale option on the cash register to take the money and then made cash deposits into his bank account.

Blake Marshall Digby, 18, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from Woolworths at Coolum. Facebook

The court heard he told police it was taken "to keep up with the lifestyle of his friends, who were quite rich".

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said her client's parents had paid back the balance of the stolen money the day after their son spoke with police.

Ms Smith tendered letters from Australian Defence Force recruiting saying he had an offer for a position as well a letter confirming his place in a tertiary education course.

There were also personal references as well as material from the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club and an apology letter from Digby.

"His offending was very unsophisticated," Ms Smith said.

She said he had been a school leader, a surf life saving volunteer and came from a stable and supportive family.

But she said within a 12-month period Digby's grandmother had died, his grandfather was diagnosed with dementia and he had his dream of becoming a navy clearance diver quashed by a neurologist's diagnosis of a brain condition which prevented him from being eligible.

Ms Smith said Digby had since been working to earn money to pay his parents back.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said there had been a significant breach of trust.

But he noted the steps taken by Digby since being charged.

"Importantly, what you did when police were talking to you is you didn't deny it," Mr Stjernqvist said.

He said Digby was "always going to get caught".

"It was just a matter of time."

He placed Digby on probation for 18 months and ordered he do 180 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.

Digby made a quick exit on foot from the court house, running through the Maroochydore Hungry Jacks car park and along Horton Parade before getting into a dark four-wheel-drive waiting at a set of lights on Cornmeal Parade.