Wools-Cobb eager to press on at Open

Shae Wools-Cobb of Australia tees off on the 8th hole during day two of the 2019 Australian Golf Open at The Australian Golf Club on December 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Shae Wools-Cobb of Australia tees off on the 8th hole during day two of the 2019 Australian Golf Open at The Australian Golf Club on December 06, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

GOLF: Maroochy River's Shae Wools-Cobb says he has exceeded all expectations by making his first Australian Open cut and is confident he can maintain the form.

A sizzling round of golf at the Australian Golf Club on Friday, which included eight birdies, saw Wools-Cobb finish the second round of play tied for fourth at eight-under in the 144-man field

He finished the opening round at the prestigious event with a two-under par 69 but took his game to a new level for round two, securing five of his eight birdies within six holes to finish six-under at 65.

"We had pretty good conditions this morning so it was definitely there to take advantage of," he said.

"I've played pretty well at the Australian Golf Club before but I have definitely exceeded my expectations so far for the two rounds."

Wools-Cobb, who turned professional at the end of 2018, is the third highest ranked Australian heading into the third day, sitting above heavyweights of the game including Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

"It's pretty cool to have all those big players playing and seeing them out and around on the golf course, it's pretty surreal to just be there," he said.

He was thrilled to be among the frontrunners at the Open and confident he could maintain his run.

"It's awesome to make my first Australian Open cut, I've just got to keep doing what I was doing the first couple of days and I'll be all right," he said.

"Definitely (feeling confident), I really like this golf course and I think it suits me so I've just got to stick with what I know is best for my game and plot around the golf course. I think it just suits my eye for a lot of the tee shots and I feel like I can just step up and hit it ."

It's the third time Shae Wools-Cobb has participated at the Open, with his current efforts above and beyond previous attempts.

He missed the cut at four-over par in his first year and by 16-over last year.

Fellow Coaster Jack Trent just made the top 60 cut tied for 42nd while Pelican Waters' Charlie Dann (tied for 72nd) and Justin Morley (tied for 112th) both missed out.