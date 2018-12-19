Mum‘s staggering baby formula find

Chantel Malthouse uploaded this video to Facebook of what she claims to be Woolworths shoppers well going over the two-tin baby formula limit.

Chantel Malthouse uploaded this video to Facebook of what she claims to be Woolworths shoppers well going over the two-tin baby formula limit.

WOOLWORTHS has shrugged off complaints of customers appearing to abuse its two-tin baby formula limit, after a furious woman's video went viral.

Chantel Malthouse filmed a group of shoppers at Woolworths Kilkenny, in Adelaide, who she claims to have sprung buying way more than supermarket's the limit.

In the footage three trolleys sitting near the checkout can be seen jam packed with formula tins as the customers continue to load in more.

"I have seen a lot of things but this was up there with one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen," Ms Malthouse wrote alongside the video, which has been viewed more than 50,000 times since December 16.

Chantel Malthouse uploaded this video to Facebook of what she claims to be Woolworths shoppers well going over the two-tin baby formula limit. Picture: Facebook.

Ms Malthouse claimed the shoppers were "going in to shop buying two cans of formula at a time putting in trolleys outside the shop then going back in buy two more each time."

Woolworths introduced a two-tin transaction limit on baby formula in response to backlash after it was found 'daigou' personal shoppers were buying up stock and reselling the products at a higher price to customers in China.

The practice of sending safe Australian baby formula overseas is big business and is done via 'daigous'.

News.com.au previously reported some business owners make as much as $100,000 a year sending baby formula and other medical products to China.

Upset parents had put pressure on retail giants like Woolworths and Coles after Australian supermarket shelves were stripped bare of baby formula products.

Since the two-tin limit was enforced supply has improved dramatically, according to Woolworths.

A depleted shelf at a supermarket in The Hills, Sydney during a formula shortage. Picture: News Corp Australia

Ms Malthouse claims she was threatened by security to stop filming but she "didn't care."

A man-off camera can be heard informing her she is not allowed to film but she ignores the direction.

"The reason I filmed is because people are buying them for profit not for the right reason … also because it's a needed product for all parents."

Ms Malthouse also hit out at Woolworths staff, who she claims ignored the tin limit.

A Woolworths spokesman told News Corp that staff worked hard to ensure customers have access to stock when they need it.

Coles fitted antitheft devices to tins of baby formula in response to the shortage. Picture: News Corp Australia

He said the two-tin limit was definitely very much still in place but assured the Adelaide store in question had plenty of stock.

"Baby formula stock was readily available for our customers at our Kilkenny store on Saturday and remains so now," the spokesman said.

"We encourage any parents who find their chosen baby formula is unavailable on the shelf to speak with store management, so we can help get them stock as quickly as possible."

Parents who watched the video have accused Woolworths of being just as bad as the customers who were making the bulk purchase.

"The fact that the supermarkets allow them to do that is shocking," Nelly Tetai wrote on Facebook.

Baby Formula on the shelves Port Macquarie CBD Coles. Pic Nathan Edwards

However others, like Leeanne Lincoln, were sympathetic to the formula shoppers: "If you lived in a country where there is no quality control on formula and wanted to be sure your child was safe you would do the same thing."

The baby formula issue has been a hot one in Australia since shortages started to affect families a few years ago.

In May this year, Coles made moves to put its baby formula behind the counter, similar to controlled products like tobacco and knives.

Woolworths did not take such extreme measures.

Coles then reversed its decision in July and raised its limit to eight tins per customer, with Woolworths joining them.

But both eventually bowed to pressure from Australian parents and reintroduced the two tin limit and it remains in place to date.