Woolworths underpays staff by $300 million

Woolworths announced this morning it has underpaid nearly 6000 employees in the past nine years and will repay up to $300 million.

The supermarket giant says the major irregularity was uncovered during a review triggered this year by the implementation of a new enterprise agreement with employees at all supermarkets and the smaller Metro stores.

The underpayment affects doesn't affect checkout and supermarket floor staff, with the company saying the underpayment was owed to "salaried team members".

Woolies says it has only analysed two years of data but admits the underpayment could date back as far as 2010 and announced the error will result in remediation costs of between $200 million and $300 million owed to 5700.

It said a review would now be extended to all its other businesses in its Australian network, including Big W department stores and the liquor division featuring Dan Murphys.

"As a business we pride ourselves on putting our team first, and in this case we have let them down," group chief executive Brad Banducci said in a statement.

"We unreservedly apologise.

"The highest priority for Woolworths Group right now is to address this issue, and to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

The review was launched by the company earlier in the year when managers questioned their payments compared to the General Retail Industry Award.



With the help of consulting firm PwC, it investigated the irregularities of salaried store members compared to team members paid under the new enterprise agreement.

The announcement comes after a number of recent high-profile hospitality businesses which failed to meet industry standards.

These include Neil Perry's Rockpool Dining Group who owe staff at least $10 million and fellow celebrity chef George Calombaris who repaid workers $7.8 million.

The Woolworths announcement overshadowed the release of Woolies' first-quarter sales growth that, driven by the success of its Lion King Ooshies and Discovery Garden checkout giveaways, comfortably beat that announced on Tuesday by fierce rival Coles.

Comparable sales at Woolworths' supermarkets rose 6.6 per cent on the same period a year ago, easily trumping the 0.1 per cent from Coles.

Shares in Woolies were worth $37.73 before Wednesday's open, up 28.25 per cent this calendar year.

