Word knockout at Noosaville State

All the winners from Reader's Cup with Alasdair Scott (left) Linda Oliver (centre) and Sue Silburn (right).

NOOSAVILLE State School last week hosted the annual Reader’s Cup finals.

This term, students read a selection of books and competed in a quiz format where a series of questions was asked in front of adjudicators.

The competition challenges students to read widely, work collaboratively in their class teams and continue developing a love of reading.

In a graded, knockout competition, more than 100 students from Years 3-6 competed in year levels where teams answered a number of questions from selected books.

The winning four teams answered the most questions correctly. The concept has proven to be a real hit with students of all ages and a fun way to inspire reading with a little competitiveness between the classes.

It also ensured all children at Noosaville State School see the fun in reading.

Co-ordinator and teacher Sue Silburn said Reader’s Cup popularity grew from strength to strength each year.

“This all began in 2009 and the kids have really embraced the Reader’s Cup again in this, its 11th year,” Ms Silburn said.

“We thank the Tewantin Noosa Community Bank for their financial support of this event and so many other events at our school.”

Each of the four students in each winning team received a voucher to spend at Berkelouw Books at Eumundi.

“The students and teachers have worked really hard and had a very enjoyable past few weeks. Reading is such an important part of all our lives and this event has become an integral part of Noosaville’s focus on academic success and enjoyment.

“Having classes involved in the competition creates a culture of reading in our classrooms. Students were selected based on their involvement in classroom reading and many wanted to make the team,” she added.

Tewantin Noosa Community Bank’s Linda Oliver was on hand last week to present classes 3BC, 4C, 5B and 6P with their trophies and said the bank is delighted about its continued involvement with Reader’s Cup and Noosaville State School.

“I was delighted to be on-hand to experience my first Reader’s Cup final. Boy, the kids sure do their homework on those books. This competition is just an extension of the great relationship between Noosaville State School and our branch. It’s a wonderful initiative and we look forward to supporting it again in 2020,” Ms Oliver said.