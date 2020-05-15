Work to ‘re-profile’ Noosa’s eroded beach underway

REPAIRS: Excavation work being done on Noosa Main Beach to repair erosion damage. Photo: Deana Zerafa

IF you’ve been to Noosa Main Beach lately you may have noticed machinery in action working to repair the beach to it’s former glory.

Teh beach sustained damage after heavy rainfall in February, leaving rocks exposed and safety barriers back up.

Noosa Council’s Infrastructure Services Director Carl Billingham said two posi-tracks were carrying out work on Main Beach on Thursday and Friday.

“They are there to re-profile the beach and cover the rock wall so that we can remove the balustrading at this location,” he said.

“We undertook a fairly intensive sand recycling operation earlier this year to recover the beach.

“Since then, we’ve had to wait a little while for the sand to settle into the right location, so that we could begin the beach re-profiling works.”

Noosa Beach sustained major damage in 2019 in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Oma.