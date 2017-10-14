Work up a sweat for Pink Ribbon Day

WORK OUT: Fitbarre Noosa instructor Angelika Burroughs is hosting a Pink Ribbon Day fundraiser with a fitbarre class on October 21.

FITBARRE Noosa instructor Angelika Burroughs has organised an event to help fight women's cancer, but it's not selling and eating cupcakes.

"There's a lot of high teas and baking cakes (for Pink Ribbon Day), but mine is a fitness fundraiser, it's healthier,” Angelika says.

"There's not many fitness class fundraisers so I'm glad mine is different.”

Angelika, a former ballerina from Ukraine, is hosting a FitBarre class to raise money for Pink Ribbon Day on Saturday, October 21.

The class is an opportunity to introduce the community to the new fitness style that helps improve flexibility, increase back strength and achieve a dancer's body, and raise money for the Cancer Council.

Angelika said she knew many women who had gone through breast and other cancers, so she wanted to help. "I have many friends and family who have gone through breast cancer and women's cancers like that,” Angelika said.

"One of the ladies in my (FitBarre) group has been through it and she tells me about it sometimes.

"Some, they gave their life to their cancer. It's so sad, it's terrible.

"So it's nice to hold a fundraiser for them.”

The hour class will start at 9am with all fitness and dance experience levels welcome.

Angelika encourages attendees to wear something pink for the event.

To register for the class text 0488 088 633, visit FitBarre Noosa on Facebook or email angelika_burroughs @hotmail.com.

Bring a yoga mat, a gold coin donation, socks and a towel to the Performing Arts Factory, 2/6-8 Rene St, Noosaville.