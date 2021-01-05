Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Koalafied’ rescue team hopeful of species resurgence

        Premium Content ‘Koalafied’ rescue team hopeful of species resurgence

        Environment A Noosa rescue team believe a spike in emergency responses to koalas in distress suggests there’s more of the vulnerable species out in the hinterland.

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court

        Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Premium Content Queensland set for bucketing rain

        Weather State to receive big rainfall this week

        Injured man stuck on ledge flown to hospital

        Premium Content Injured man stuck on ledge flown to hospital

        Breaking An injured man who was stuck on ledge at Booloumba Falls has been flown to...