Menu
Login
Breaking

Worker crushed to death at Sydney port

25th Sep 2019 2:07 PM

A man has died after he was crushed by a shipping container at a freight port in Sydney's southeast.

Police and five NSW Ambulance crews arrived at the Port Botany site at Bumborah Point Road just after 10.20am following reports a worker in his 50s was trapped under a shipping container.

They found the man unconscious and suffering cardiac arrest as his workmates attempted CPR. He died at the scene.

 

A man has been crushed to death by a container at a worksite in Port Botany.
A man has been crushed to death by a container at a worksite in Port Botany.

 

The man was found unconscious at the site, and later died at the scene. Picture: Seven News
The man was found unconscious at the site, and later died at the scene. Picture: Seven News

 

NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a “very traumatic scene”.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a “very traumatic scene”.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a "very traumatic scene".

"Multiple resources including specialists paramedics continued CPR on the male but unfortunately he did not respond to treatment," he told reporters at the scene.

"Ambulances did transport another man to a local hospital with severe shock. As you can imagine it was a very traumatic scene."

A SafeWork NSW spokesperson confirmed the incident is under investigation.

"SafeWork NSW is responding to a workplace incident at a Port Botany site today, after a worker sustained fatal crush injuries between two containers. The investigation is ongoing."

editors picks port botany sydney workplace accident

Top Stories

    Noosa’s ‘deadly fun’ day together

    Noosa’s ‘deadly fun’ day together

    News Noosa celebrates Booin Gari Festival with the whole Coast

    Out in full force for beach blitz

    Out in full force for beach blitz

    News Drivers along Noosa North Shore can expect to see a continued police presence these...

    Noosa can help catch car thieves

    Noosa can help catch car thieves

    News Stolen vehicle list and how you can help solve a crime

    Noosa to dive into help reef

    Noosa to dive into help reef

    News Noosa Biosphere meets brewery experience