Menu
Login
Worker dies after becoming stuck in construction trench. Source: TenNews Melbourne
Worker dies after becoming stuck in construction trench. Source: TenNews Melbourne
News

Worker dies in construction trench

by Shireen Khalil
16th Aug 2018 6:30 PM

A WORKER has died in a trench accident on a Melbourne building site this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the workplace incident in the Victorian town of Wallan just before 3pm and despite their best efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

Itâ€™s believed the worker fell into a trench on the Springridge housing estate on Springridge Boulevard when the trench collapsed about 2.50pm.

CFA and MFB firefighters and SES volunteers were helping to rescue the man out of the hole but police confirmed just after 4pm that the worker had died.

The trench measured about 2m wide and 8m to 10m deep.

Wallan is a suburb under development 45km from the city.

 

More to come

construction trench dead editors picks trapped worked

Top Stories

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    Army's home strike as soldiers dig in for Legacy war widows

    News Looking after Noosa's war widows part of military service

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    Feel the beat and move your feet

    News ZumbaNoosa celebrates a decade

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    Dinosaurs at the Plant Fair

    News Dinosaur bone search added attraction

    Time to help out to ease drought

    Time to help out to ease drought

    News How you can help struggling farmers

    Local Partners