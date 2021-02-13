Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

A Noosa resident is suing one of Australia's biggest mining corporations for an incident at a Moranbah mine in Central Queensland.

Matthew Cameron, from Kin Kin, 45, filed the $1m lawsuit with Rockhampton Supreme Court against G & S Support Services, which has headquarters in Mackay, and Anglo Coal Moranbah North Management for an allegedly negligence workplace accident.

Mr Cameron was employed by G & S Support Services as a rigger and Anglo Coal is the operator of the coal mine.

Mr Cameron alleges an incident occurred on May 30, 2019, about 7am.

Mr Cameron claims he was walking to retrieve some equipment and he slipped and fell on a chemical which had leaked from a hopper machine.

Mr Cameron accuses the companies of not cordoning off the area to prevent personnel from working there, there was no warning to display there could be chemicals on the floor and claims chemicals on the ground can be hard to see because of coal dust.

The document claims Mr Cameron sustained a right wrist and lumbar spinal injuries.

The wrist injury was treated with steroid injections and physiotherapy.

The documents state Mr Cameron has "painful lower back with limited movement and strength, and his dominant right wrist is impaired".

Mr Cameron alleges his injuries cause pain and limit his ability to stand, sit, drive, squat, walk or carry items.

He alleged he did not have the physical and mental capacity to undertake rigging work because of his injuries and he needed one hour of assistance per fortnight.

A future wage loss of $669,504 was claimed.

G & S Support Services is being sued for $1,004,889 and Anglo Coal is being sued for $1,080,907.

Slater and Gordon Birtinya is representing Mr Cameron.

No defence has yet been filed.