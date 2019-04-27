Menu
ABOVE: Katie Rose Cottage Hospice CEO John Gabrielson.
News

Workers busy at Katie Rose Cottage Hospice in Doonan

27th Apr 2019 5:00 AM

KATIE Rose Cottage Hospice is undergoing renovation work and unable to take admissions, however the nursing team is providing outreach services into the community.

Hospice director Carol Raye said maintenance jobs were required inside and outside the Doonan house, while planning for a fourth room is also under way.

"We have taken the opportunity recently to do some vital and much needed - but noisy and disruptive - maintenance at the house,” Ms Raye said.

"I would like to thank CEO John Gabrielson and the maintenance team for their hard work in getting all the jobs done as quickly as possible.

"Our main water tank is now fully operational and we have been able to disconnect the bore water from the house, which caused a few 'housekeeping' problems.

"The roof has been cleaned, gutters fixed and paving tiles on the outside veranda have been cleaned and sealed.

"Many, many necessary maintenance jobs were also done inside the house and in all the guest rooms during this time.”

Ms Raye said the team of volunteer gardeners has almost completed the courtyard outside Rose room, along with other projects.

"Plans are also under way for a new storage shed and a team, led by Mr Gabrielson and the building committee with the wonderful support of Russell Green, are working on the plans to commence room four in the very near future,” she said.

"It is evident that this fourth room, which will be called Poppy Room, is much needed.”

Noosa News

