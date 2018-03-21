Workers fear being dumped from council tip jobs

GRIM OUTLOOK: Tip shop supervisors Greg Shallis and Col Rodwell are not confident about keeping their jobs.

RECYCLING shop workers at the Noosa Council's Doonan landfill are convinced they have no long-term prospects under the successful new operator.

Brite Side recycling supervisors Greg Shallis and Col Rodwill are resigned to having to walk away from jobs they've held for more than 18 years after initial discussions with Resource Recycling Australia.

The recycling and tip shop operation is set to change hands in May and Noosa Council wants as many existing staff kept on as possible.

But Mr Shallis said he had been told a RRA representative who visited the site said has "they weren't going to keep people on permanently".

"They're going to bring in their own guys, to act as supervisors," he said.

He said existing employees have been told to put their resumes in and they will be interviewed by RRA.

"But there's no guarantees how long they will be employed eve if they got employed."

Mr Rodwill believed from the discussions with RRA any staff taken on will be trained to a certain level and then replaced.

"Obviously our guys, the ones who are considering applying are very sort of confused at the moment," Mr Rodwill said.

"There's another problem that goes with that. There's going to be a gap of at least of a month from when we finish to when they can start up."

There are 11 employees Brite Side employed at the landfill recovery and the two supervisors there will only be a small number of those that would be reapplying.

The Brite Side workers believe the predicted annual $1.1 million Noosa turnover indicated by RRA, which is about $500,000 more than the Brite Side turnover, at Noosa is unrealistic and was a sweetener to win the Noosa Council tender.