Workers fined $266 for ‘thoughtful’ act

Noosa Boathouse workers (from left) Shane Bailey, Winnie Li and Damien Macmillan and Captain Andy from Noosa River Canal Cruises all copped $266 fines for parking under trees next to the Gympie Tce restaurant.

A “THOUGHTFUL” school holiday act has landed four restaurant workers with a $266 parking fine.

The workers were stung for parking their scooters and motorbikes under trees next to the Noosa Boathouse Restaurant at Noosaville.

Executive chef Shane Bailey, who regularly rides his Vespa to work, said parking was “difficult at the best of times” along the river so staff chose not to take up carparking spaces with their scooters and motorbikes.

“We’ve been parking here under the trees since 2008,” Mr Bailey said.

“At times there are anywhere between 10 – 20 scooters, motorbikes and pushbikes that use this area to park.

“It’s not really a usable space so we’re not taking up public space and it’s not a hazard because people don’t walk in there … it’s next to our rubbish area, not in view.

“A few days ago there were 14 bikes there – council really needs to provide a designated parking area, or several, close by.

“$266 is a lot of money for my junior staff members for not really doing much wrong.”

He said workers were just trying to be “thoughtful”.

“I don’t think one staff member would question they are parked in an area that isn’t specifically allocated for scooter or motorbike parking, but they would think they were doing the right thing by firstly riding their scooter, secondly parking out of the way and thirdly being thoughtful to other vehicle drivers by not parking in vehicle parking spaces.

“We’re trying to do the right thing, by riding scooters that have less emissions than cars and by not taking up car parks.

“I’d rather leave that car park for customers and tourists.”

He said staff from Noosa Boathouse Marina, The Jetty and other surrounding businesses had been parking scooters, motorbikes and pushbikes within these trees for years without any problems.

Mr Bailey said one business owner saw the parking inspector issuing the fines and explained the situation.

However, the parking fines were still issued.

“You would have thought at a minimum they would have placed a warning notice or enter the businesses inside to discuss,” Mr Bailey said.

In response, Noosa Council local laws manager Phil Amson said the owners of the scooters had parked in “a garden bed”.

“It’s the first time officers have seen scooters parked in the garden beds, during their routine patrol,” Mr Amson said.

“The garden beds are part of the council controlled area and as such carry a higher penalty because it is not a normal parking offence.

“This penalty is issued under a Local Law due to the serious nature of the offence and the potential risk to the public.”

Mr Amson said previously some scooters had parked within the leasehold area near the building, which was permitted.

“It really is a responsibility of drivers to park legally and not drive or ride into parks and leave their vehicles in garden beds or on pedestrian footpaths.

“There are scooter bays nearby in Thomas St, which is about 50m from the location.”

Mr Amson confirmed a scooter was permitted to park in any marked parking bay, which includes car parks.