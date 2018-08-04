Working together for the long 'hall'

SAVING GRACE: Pomona's Masonic lodge with one of its murals.

SAVING GRACE: Pomona's Masonic lodge with one of its murals. John McCutcheon

OPENING up a building once off-limits to outsiders could be the key to saving an historic Pomona building.

Just as the Cooroy Memorial hall has been saved from neglect by people power, local businesswoman Deborah Kelly is looking to rally support for the Pomona Cooroora Masonic Temple in Pomona.

As the owner of the hall, she is taking a different tack in ensuring a viable future for the local landmark with its colourful murals.

"I am making it my mission to get a viable going concern back into this heritage listed property,” Ms Kelly said.

"I have made contact with number of local businesses, and the concept of a co-workspace has been very well received.

"Everyone gets it that the only way to preserve this little slice of history is to have a viable business based there,” she said.

To promote the concept she is holding an open day this Sunday, August 5.

"I feel this concept will not only deliver, but will be a really exciting project and potentially very attractive landscape and building precinct to the hub of Pomona town,” she said.

"The plan is to have up to 10 sole trader style businesses making use of the shared workspace, as well as shared meeting rooms and spaces, and shared utilities.

"These concepts have become very popular more recently because of the lack of affordable commercial and office space, and the environmental appeal of sharing utilities.”

She said there was also the obvious benefits of networking, collaborating, and socialising outside the confines and distractions of the home office. If you're interested, call Deborah on 0412 723 776.