Workshop to help prepare for bushfires

BE PREPARED: Are you prepared?

THE Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade will be running a workshop on how to best prepare properties for fires like the recent one at Coolum Beach.

During the Coolum Beach fire, the Public Safety and Preservation Act was invoked to require residents of properties at risk of being impacted by an approaching bushfire to evacuate the area.

This is an extremely stressful situation for residents.

In cases like at Coolum Beach, residents did not have adequate time for last-minute preparations.

So it's important that residents make their properties as defendable from bushfire as possible and give firefighting crews remaining on scene the best chance to protect their properties.

The workshop will focus on the following areas:

Learn the fundamentals of how bushfire behaves in our landscape and how this might influence how you manage your property.

The findings by Justin Leonard of the CSIRO on how bushfire impacted the community of Wye River in the 2015 Christmas Day fire in Victoria will be discussed. These findings are extremely pertinent to our local situation despite the geographic differences.

Learn about the current bushfire planning regulations.

Come and meet members of the brigade to discuss any concerns you might have regarding bushfire risk.

The workshop will be held on Monday, February 27, from 7-10pm

For further details, please see the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page

The workshop will be held at the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade located on NapierRd, Eumundi.