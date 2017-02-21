30°
News

Workshop to help prepare for bushfires

21st Feb 2017 9:00 AM
BE PREPARED: Are you prepared?
BE PREPARED: Are you prepared?

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade will be running a workshop on how to best prepare properties for fires like the recent one at Coolum Beach.

During the Coolum Beach fire, the Public Safety and Preservation Act was invoked to require residents of properties at risk of being impacted by an approaching bushfire to evacuate the area.

This is an extremely stressful situation for residents.

In cases like at Coolum Beach, residents did not have adequate time for last-minute preparations.

So it's important that residents make their properties as defendable from bushfire as possible and give firefighting crews remaining on scene the best chance to protect their properties.

The workshop will focus on the following areas:

Learn the fundamentals of how bushfire behaves in our landscape and how this might influence how you manage your property.

The findings by Justin Leonard of the CSIRO on how bushfire impacted the community of Wye River in the 2015 Christmas Day fire in Victoria will be discussed. These findings are extremely pertinent to our local situation despite the geographic differences.

Learn about the current bushfire planning regulations.

Come and meet members of the brigade to discuss any concerns you might have regarding bushfire risk.

The workshop will be held on Monday, February 27, from 7-10pm

For further details, please see the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page

The workshop will be held at the Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade located on NapierRd, Eumundi.

Noosa News

Topics:  bush fire eumundi

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Workshop to help prepare for bushfires

Workshop to help prepare for bushfires

The Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade will be running a workshop to help locals prepare for a bushfire like the recent one at Coolum Beach

Naked truth: Sex Party demands MP's letter go public

LETTER DEMAND: Australian Sex Party spokesman Robin Bristow tackles Noosa MP Glen Elmes on clothes optional beaches.

Row over ministerial letter

Council calls on Feds to fund $10m digital game-changer

NEW LOOK: The proposed digital hub in Peregian Beach in stage 1.

Noosa turns to feds for funding

Sowing the seeds for our teens

KEEN TO WORK: Motivated teenagers (from left) Lachy Clark, Cami Geradin, Liam Hopkins and Molly Hill have joined a teen only mowing group organised by Kane Oliver to provide for kids to experience responsibility and earn an income. Young Seeds offers mowing, lawn care, hedging, waste removal and more in the Peregian-Noosa area. For the full story see page 9.

A new local gardening business only employs teenagers

Local Partners

Workshop to help prepare for bushfires

The Eumundi Rural Fire Brigade will be running a workshop to help locals prepare for a bushfire like the recent one at Coolum Beach

Cooroy-Noosa Rd drivers forced to slow down

SLOW DOWN: Cooroy-Noosa Rd will have its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 90kmh.

Cooroy-Noosa Rd will have its speed limit reduced, but is it enough?

Lightning set to keep Today weather presenter on his toes

Stevie Jacobs.

Catch Lighning netball heroes and weather presenter Stevie Jacobs

Welcome to the neighbourhood

Burgers and sausages will be on the barbie.

Here's a fine welcome to the Nambour neighbourhood

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

A MERE two points separated two teams from My Kitchen Rules, in a spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

What does Nadia's trip to Anthony's pad reveal on MAFS?

Nadia sees Anthony's true colours on home visit.

Lightning set to keep Today weather presenter on his toes

Stevie Jacobs.

Catch Lighning netball heroes and weather presenter Stevie Jacobs

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

Not Just a House; But a Home!

159B Lindsay Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 Contact Agent

If you like your homes character-filled and private, then this charming, Buderim timber home on a lush, leafy 1,296 square metre block within walking distance to...

Ground Floor Luxury, Space &amp; Convenience!

8/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

This spacious ground floor apartment with an expansive wraparound courtyard, offers stylish, low maintenance living in a premium Alex location within walking...

Lifestyle, Location &amp; Luxury - Karmasea Apartment

26/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 Offers Over...

This address offers a lifestyle like no other, whether you're looking for a fast or leisurely pace, you will be living it in style. Located on level three, the...

Contract Crashed! Must Be Sold!

28 Cicada Close, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 $565,000

Tucked away in a leafy, quiet cul-de-sac with premium contemporary homes, is this stylish 'as new' designer home in an elevated position with a delightful bushland...

Buderim Character Home with Garden Backdrop

7 Cedara Place, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 $839,000

This is a great family home all on one level with a very lush but easy care garden backdrop and totally private - you could be on acreage but without the...

Sit back, relax and enjoy the views

32/80 North Shore Road, Twin Waters 4564

Unit 2 2 1 $439,000

This light and airy, immaculately functional, ground floor apartment has an exceptional view over the lagoon. Beach holidays will become a reality here, or move...

The Perfect Downsize or New Beginning

36 Chesterton Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 3 2 1 AUCTION

Welcome to 36 Chesterton Crescent, a private personal paradise that takes centre stage on your must see list of suitable homes. Located in one of the most...

BEACHSIDE POSITION - 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH A POOL

33 Careen Street, Battery Hill 4551

House 4 2 2 CONTACT AGENT

- An opportunity to purchase a large 4 bedroom home in a beachside location - Solid highset home may easily be converted to a dual living scenario - Upstairs...

&quot;Just Magic&quot; The name on the boat says it all...

40 Westholme Circuit, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Perfectly positioned and beautifully finished, this waterfront home offers luxury, style, and sophistication. Aesthetically pleasing from the moment you enter, the...

It&#39;s the Lifestyle

10/57 Grand Parade, Kawana Waters 4575

Apartment 3 2 2 Low $500,000's

Affordable modern apartment where you can enjoy resort style living all year round! This is a fabulous opportunity to purchase a ground floor apartment on Kawana...

Coast's new $174m 'city' by the beach takes shape

Development of the Bokarina beach development is underwayPeter Hall from Hall Contracting on site of the new development.

800 new units, 300 homes. It's going to be big

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Enjoy that top-level feeling

Stunning Noosa riverfront penthouse comes with roof-top deck

Catching up for a coffee

KEEPING IN TOUCH: Early morning coffee at Noosaville.

It's all about making time in a busy world

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!