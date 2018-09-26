Menu
A cassowary at Hartley's Crocodile Adventures at Wangetti. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Pets & Animals

Chance to celebrate the FNQ’s big bird

by Jack Lawrie
26th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

WILDLIFE organisations are highlighting the plight of the Far North's big bird on World Cassowary Day.

The southern cassowary is listed as endangered and is only found in North Queensland.

Bess Murphy from Cairns and Far North Environment Centre said she wanted to see people take to social media, using photos and the ­#LoveCassowaries to raise awareness of the bird.

"Cassowaries are well-known to people who live in the Wet Tropics," she said. "(But) to better protect cassowaries and their world-heritage home, we need the whole world to know about them."

Join Lync-Haven Rainforest Retreat at 10am-5pm, 44 Cape Tribulation Rd, in the Daintree, to celebrate World Cassowary Day today by taking part in their quiz trail, a Q&A with answers hidden along the walk.

On Saturday, the Community for Coastal and Cassowary Conservation will run a weeding and tree-planting, followed by a guided walk of the Mission Beach Lot 66 cassowary habitat, 9am-noon, Lot 66, Tully Mission Beach Rd.

Visit worldcassowaryday.org to find out more.

