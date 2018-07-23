World class panoramic views

OUTSTANDING OUTLOOK: The Ken Robinson-designed residence is set on 12ha and boasts panoramic views from every room.

OUTSTANDING OUTLOOK: The Ken Robinson-designed residence is set on 12ha and boasts panoramic views from every room. JASON SMITH

THIS outstanding Noosa hinterland property faces the area's most dominant feature, Mount Cooroy, so close you feel as though you can touch it.

The Ken Robinson-designed residence is set on 12ha. Panoramic views from every room provide an extensive vista, including of Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

From the gated entrance the bitumen driveway, framed by extended hedging, follows the contour of the land to the front entrance.

With an appealing vista, this home was sited to capture the magic of its terrain and setting. Magnificent professionally landscaped gardens are integral to the house design, acting as a fluent extension of the living space while incorporating the characteristics of the home.

An inviting floor plan includes a number of living and dining zones featuring blackbutt timber floors and north-facing bi-fold doors that open out, ensuring the interior is always connected to its surroundings.

Natural light and the rolling landscape are allowed to pass through the house, featuring four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two home offices, all with framed vistas as a backdrop. Extensive use of travertine throughout the bathrooms and underfloor heating features in the master ensuite and main bathroom.

Relax and embrace nature as you cool off after a warm day in the heated salt chlorinated pool with infinity edge and enjoy an outside evening meal watching the sun disappear behind the mountain ranges.

The original cleared farmland has been transformed. Substantial planting of native and rainforest trees on the property gives privacy and brings an abundance of wildlife to observe and enjoy. Birds of many species, including water birds and water dragons, visit the large dam, while wallabies can be observed at breakfast or sunset close to the house.

Other infrastructure includes a bore and 40,000-litre bore water tank with extensive irrigation around the house area.

Two 50,000-litre tanks provide domestic rain water storage with a five micron UV sterilised drinking water system.

On a lower section of the property is a 21m x 13m x 4.5m high industrial shed with three-phase power. This shed contains the 10kw solar power system and a 6kva back-up generator to the residence for sewage, drinking water, refrigeration and other essential power.

On a lower level is a fully irrigated vegetable garden and fire pit area with table and seating. The shed access road is all-weather bitumen.

For anyone tired of the city life and looking for a treechange, Lillydale is set on an elevated, established 12ha in the Noosa hinterland. This immaculate, architect-designed home offers views down to the Glass House Mountains.

It's only 20 minutes to Hastings St, Noosa Heads, and 30 minutes to the Sunshine Coast Airport and 90 minutes from the Brisbane CBD or Airport.

EUMUNDI

75 Lone Hand Lane

4 Bed, 5 Bath, 3 Car, Pool

Features: Elegant Ken Robinson designed residence with pool on elevated 12.14ha. Panoramic views from every room, study, air-conditioning, ducted vacuum system, 21m x 13m x 4.5m high industrial shed with three-phase power, 10kw solar power system

Price: Price guide $2,750,000

Agent: Dowling Neylan

Contact: Nathan Howie 0414 424 333, Will Hanton 0421 653 007

Inspection: By appointment