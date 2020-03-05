Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

World puzzled by our toilet paper panic

by Sarah McPhee
5th Mar 2020 3:33 PM

 

Vision of Australians scrambling over each other to panic buy multi-packs of toilet paper has been beamed across the world, leaving many wondering what's really going on Down Under.

Stories published on The Washington Post, The New York Times, Reuters and the BBC all included one particular quote yesterday from chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy questioning the approach being taken by roll-ravenous Australians.

"We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn't a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time," he said.

Prof Murphy today reiterated: "There is no reason to delude the shelves of lavatory paper."

The articles acknowledged the sudden rationing of the precious ply by supermarket chains such as Woolworths.

"Not a square to spare," the Reuters headline read.

RELATED: Supermarket imposes toilet paper pack limit

Shoppers at Costco Casula, NSW, loaded their trolleys. Picture: Facebook
Shoppers at Costco Casula, NSW, loaded their trolleys. Picture: Facebook

 

In keeping with the tongue-in-cheek reactions, satirical British TV panel show, Have I Got News For You, offered up one suggestion to bolster the apparent shortage.

The program shared a photograph on Twitter of former prime minister David Cameron's memoir, For The Record.

"As coronavirus panic buying causes a toilet roll shortage in Australia, the first Red Cross supplies arrive in Sydney," the caption read.

 

 

New York Times contributor Justin Wolfers, an Australian economist based in Michigan, said there was "deadset toilet paper panic" happening in Australia.

On Twitter, he shared an image of someone selling a 20-pack of Quilton 3-ply toilet paper on auction site eBay, which after 23 bids was at $58 with 10 hours still left to go.

 

 

Tech analyst and journalist Justin Warren, from his Twitter account Humans: Ruining Everything Since Forever, replied: "Does your model account for the Australian propensity to take the piss?"

Wolfers later wrote the economics behind toilet paper shortages were the same as bank runs.

"Even if you're not freaked out about a pandemic, you worry that everyone else is and they'll stockpile … and you don't want to be left paperless," he said.

"So you run and get toilet paper not because you need dozens of rolls, but because you fear that others are going to stockpile leaving none for you."

Here are some other responses to the Australian dunny roll dash from across the world.

 

 

 

 

Australian journalists Mark Di Stefano and Lauren Ingram, both now based in London, offered their thoughts about the wild Mad Max scenes and had some questions. Sydney-based writer Mireille Juchau compared Australians to the French, sharing an article about a surge in the purchase of philosopher Albert Camus' novel The Plague (La Peste).

 

 

 

 

According to this video from the South China Morning Post, Australians weren't the only ones rushing to fill the bathroom cupboards, with similar scenes playing out in virus-hit countries such as Italy and Japan.

 

 

Back home, some local journalists tried to water down the toilet paper panic, noting a number of major manufacturers are based in Australia.

 

 

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: Aussie toilet paper panic explained

In a late-night update, Kleenex manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said staff were "working around the clock" at their South Australian mill to replenish shelves.

"As you can see we won't be running out anytime soon," the company said on Facebook alongside a photo of its well-stocked warehouse.

A truck carrying toilet paper caught fire on Brisbane's Gateway Motorway overnight but responding fire crews said they were able to save half of the "quite precious" load.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks offbeat toilet paper toilet paper panic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Embattled chef drops out of food festival as empire crumbles

        premium_icon Embattled chef drops out of food festival as empire crumbles

        Food & Entertainment Disgraced chef George Calombaris has pulled out of a popular Noosa food festival after the collapse of his restaurant empire, with another television chef set to join...

        Diagnosis devastates young family

        premium_icon Diagnosis devastates young family

        News 'We are talking about a guy who has spent every bit of spare time he has had with...

        Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

        premium_icon Dying husband’s final act of love lost in cruel crime

        News Police touched by sad story after thieves take gift

        Five things you didn’t know about candidate Yanni Van Zijl

        premium_icon Five things you didn’t know about candidate Yanni Van Zijl

        News Yanni is a champion in an unusual sport, but is that her real name?