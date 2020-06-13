World reacts to new PlayStation console

Sony has sent the gaming world into a spin showing off new games coming to the PS5, and finally revealing what it will look like.

The world is reacting to Sony's hotly awaited Future of Gaming presentation, showing the new games that will be available on the next-generation PlayStation 5 console.

The announced titles include some familiar names, with fresh additions coming to the Gran Turismo, Ratchet & Clank, Little Big Planet, Resident Evil and Hitman franchises among others.

Some ambitious new titles were among the launches, with Returnal and Pragmata flying the flag for high-concept AAA adventures.

Quirky indie darlings were represented with the likes of Jett: The Far Shore, Bugsnax, and Little Devil Inside being announced as well.

Xbox general manager Aaron Greenberg was quick to react to the launch to assure gamers many of the anticipated new games would also be coming to his company's console.

Congrats to our friends at Sony on their show today. Xbox fans should know titles like GTA V, Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3, NBA 2K21, Pragmata, etc are going to look and play great on #XboxSeriesX the world's most powerful console. #PowerYourDreams #XGonGiveItToYa 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🔥 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) June 11, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said we can expect the console to release at the end of this year.

Others dived in to critique the design of the PlayStation 5 now that it had finally been revealed, with some preferring it over the Xbox Series X.

Interestingly, the PS5 is the first PlayStation to launch in white, with previous consoles tending towards black and grey.

Just bought my boo the ps5 🙈 hope he likes it pic.twitter.com/F4gzxw5cJl — Ana Guadalupe🐉 (@misspipirisnais) June 11, 2020

The price wasn't officially announced during the event, but the next-generation consoles represent pretty sizeable technical leaps over their predecessors, and are expected to demand a pretty high price.

Console makers often sell at a loss and recoup the money off games and subscriptions to online services once they have you on the platform.

A leaked price that reportedly emerged on Amazon UK before being quickly deleted suggests a price of around $1000 in Australia, similar to the PS3 at launch.

Some have already turned their attention to how they're going to get their hands on one.

Me going to buy the ps5 after I've sold one of my kidney #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/8bNWIncC6W — YALA (@Flexxy03) June 11, 2020

my gf must be so excited that she gets to buy me the ps5 — jake (@callmeshitto) June 11, 2020

While some (perhaps facetiously) rely on the women in their lives to help them cop the new console, others have focused their attention on some of the female characters that were on show during the launch event.

Of particular interest is the female lombax that appeared in the preview of the new Ratchet & Clank game.

"Female Ratchet" as the as-yet-unnamed character has been quickly dubbed, looks set to be an additional playable character in the game, which appears to traverse multiple planets and realities.

The official Babey of the hour is the as-of-yet unnamed female Lombax from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pic.twitter.com/6RmVDmu0lL — Babey of the Day #AloneTogether 😷 (@BabeyoftheDay) June 11, 2020

Some of the games shown today will be available at launch, while some will follow shortly after.

A handful of them aren't expected to arrive until 2022 and will likely change materially in that time.

Depending on the success of the new Ratchet & Clank game as well as Goodbye Volcano High, some character designers may head back to the drawing board.

Perhaps we'll see a reimagining of Call of Duty 4's iconic "All Ghillied Up" mission with snipers dressed in adorable wolf outfits rather than gillie suits by around 2024.

Originally published as World reacts to new PS5 console

The PS5 looks like a publicly funded hockey arena with poor sightlines that's part of a downtown revitalization project that's really just a real estate investment scheme. pic.twitter.com/98WnoM8btt — Bonk's Mullet (@BonksMullet) June 11, 2020

People really be callin the PS5 a router when the Xbox be looking like dis 💀 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/X0kBtCIw8G — matt (@48pov) June 11, 2020

Aye yall getting the xbox series x or the ps5? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wVc5ZrZecK — 🇺🇸Noble|SylverRye🇳🇬 (@SylverRye) June 11, 2020

ps5 look like if you googled “future space gaming console cool design” in 2009 — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) June 11, 2020