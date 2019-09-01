World reacts to star’s act of pure class

There wasn't an empty seat inside Arthur Ashe stadium and in the end there wasn't a dry eye either.

World number one and defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka got the better of 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff in what turned out to be a one-sided match.

Osaka emerged victorious, claiming the 6-3, 6-0 victory but it was following the match where the real highlight emerged..

Osaka approached her teenage opponent and invited her to do the post-game interview with her, a gesture Gauff initially rejected over fears she would "cry the whole way through".

"No, you're amazing. It's better to do it here than going into the shower and crying," Osaka responded.

The incredible moment was met with rapturous applause from the crowd and had fans on social media melting over the act from the world number one.

Naomi and Coco after their match.

"She (Osaka) told me that I did amazing and good luck and then she asked if I could do the on-court interview with her and I said no because I knew I was going to cry the whole time, but she encouraged me to do it," Gauff said wiping away tears.

"She did amazing and I'm going to learn a lot from this match and she's been so sweet to me so thank you for this."

As she kicked off her interview, Osaka turned towards Gauff's coaching box and displayed her class once again.

"You guys raised an amazing player, I remember I used to see you guys - I don't want to cry - training in the same place as us. For me the fact that both of us made it and we're both still working as hard as we can I think it's incredible and I think you guys are amazing and I think Coco you're amazing," Osaka said.

The crowd applauded not only the beautiful moment between two of tennis' stars but also the touching words from Osaka.

"After the match Naomi proved she is a true athlete," Gauff said in the post-match press conference.

"For me a definition of an athlete is someone who treats you as their worst enemy on the court but after they treat you like you're their best friend. That's what she did."

Osaka will now take on 13th seed Belinda Bencic in the fourth round after Bencic moved through following a retirement from Anett Kontaveit in the third round.

