World's biggest fluro wave marks global birthday

JUMPING FOR JOY: Noosa Fluro Fridays group celebrating four years of breaking down the stigma of mental health.

FOUR years of breaking down the stigma surrounding mental health was celebrated last Friday with the world's biggest fluorescent wave.

OneWave encouraged people to dress in bright colours and get in the water to commemorate the fourth birthday of Fluro Fridays, a global group tackling mental health with salt water, support and surfing.

Noosa Fluro Fridays co-ordinator Rory Harrington celebrated the milestone at the regular early-morning surfing session last Friday.

"It was awesome. We had quite a few people turn up. We had a few people come up to us and ask about it, so it was a really great morning,” Rory said.

"We actually had some waves - they were little waves but we had some.”

While Fluro Fridays has been running for four years, Rory started the Noosa group one year ago.

He said he wanted to bring awareness to mental health issues and let others know it's okay to talk about how you're feeling.

"It was about getting people talking about mental health,” Rory said.

"For me, with my experiences of family and friends, having someone to listen to and talk to and making a conversation about mental health okay.”

Rory said knowing he had created a safe, supportive group where people could talk about their mental health without being judged was hugely rewarding.

"We've had people turn up to Fluro Friday and join us but not say anything for a while,” Rory said.

"Then they finally share and talk about their experiences - that's reward in itself.

"As long as they know it's okay to talk about it and we're here to support each other, it's nice.

"It's awesome meeting so many different people and hearing about their life experiences, and then bringing it all together with something I love - surfing,” he said.

Rory said Noosa Fluro Fridays was looking forward to more exciting events this year, supporting and bringing awareness to mental health.

"We've got the regular meetings Friday mornings, but we'll be having more celebrations throughout the year,” he said.

"Events like R U OK? Day, mental health awareness week will be big ones for us, so hopefully we'll be able to celebrate those and spread the word.”