Worming a way to reduce waste as Noosa catches recycle bug

EVERY year Australia sends more than four million tonnes of food waste to landfill - at an estimated value of $5.2billion.

This week Noosa Council's Waste Education Team offer some tips for reducing and recycling food waste.

The ABC TV program The War on Waste showed that an average household throws out more than $3500 worth of food each year.

In a recent waste audit, Noosa Council found that our waste bins contained 29 per cent food waste and 17 per cent garden waste. When food waste and garden waste goes to landfill it produces methane, which is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide - so it's important we look at ways to reduce and recycle.

Meal planning and simply writing a shopping list each week can make a huge difference to how much food hits the bin instead of your plate. Package leftovers up immediately so they're ready for lunch the next day or put in the freezer for another night.

Composting is a great way to recycle food waste. Composting creates a nutrient-rich soil conditioner that can be reused in the garden, and provide nutrition for plants, flowers and vegetables. Compost also helps to prevent moisture loss as surface mulch.

Worm farming is another easy way to recycle your kitchen scraps. Worms create worm castings and worm juice which you can dilute with water - which is perfect for vegie gardens. Just don't add meat, dairy, onion, garlic or citrus to worm farms. Worm farms are also a great option if you don't have a lot of space. They don't smell and can be kept on a balcony or patio.

Another option is to use a Bokashi bin. This small composting bucket holds all your food waste and can easily fit under the kitchen sink. Bokashi bins use effective microorganisms fermented into a grain mix. You simply sprinkle the microbes every time you add food, or once a day, which starts the fermentation process. Once full, dig a hole in the garden and bury it or add it to your compost bin where it will break down in a couple of weeks. To set up a compost bin, worm farm or Bokashi bin, visit www.noosa.qld.gov.au/composting-worm-farms

Remember: The best option is making choices that don't create waste in the first place! Remember: Avoid, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! Check out the Noosa Council recycling app for more tips - search 'RecycleSmart' in the App store.

