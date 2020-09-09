‘Worse has happened’: Parents clueless about school stabbing

A father waiting to pick up his son from school had no idea a student had allegedly stabbed two people just before he arrived.

A Townsville father waiting to pick up his son from school had no idea a student had allegedly stabbed two people just before he arrived.

Nicholas Smith, 39, was shocked to learn a 16-year-old girl and a teacher were taken to hospital after another student allegedly pulled out a knife during a fight at Townsville Community Learning Centre.

Mr Smith was the first of a number of parents who lined up in their cars outside the locked gates of the Burt St school about 2pm.

He had no idea what had happened when the Townsville Bulletin spoke with him, saying he had concerned parents calling him for more information.

He said while the incident was upsetting, he was not surprised.

"Things happen here a lot," he said.

Mr Smith's 10-year-old autistic son had escaped the school grounds four times in his six years attending the school.

His son was once found in the Ross River where the school backed on to.

Mr Smith said despite some mishaps, his son loved the school.

"These kinds of things can happen at any school," he said.

"Things are just heightened with these students as they start to go through puberty and tensions rise."

Derick Kimber was also waiting to pick students up for after school care when he heard the news.

He runs Autistic Adventures, which specialised in after-school care for children with learning difficulties.

Mr Kimber rushed off the phone with another concerned parent when he spoke with the Bulletin.

He was not phased when told what happened, saying he hoped nobody was badly hurt.

"Worse things have happened here," he said.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.

Originally published as 'Worse has happened': Parents clueless of school stabbing