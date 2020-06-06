‘Worst days of my life’: Little Beau to save lives

Beau Frank Bradshaw has donated his organs to another child after his untimely death. Beau was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

A MACKAY toddler's final act will be to give another child the best chance at life.

Six-month old Beau Frank Bradshaw has donated his organs after his death earlier this week.

The death sent shockwaves through his family and the wider community as it was announced Police were investigating the death.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said there was no link between the family and the Department of Child Safety, but confirmed all lines of inquiry were being looked at as part of the investigation.

While the family was still grieving the loss of the chubby-cheeked toddler, Beau went into surgery at Townsville earlier today to donate his heart.

Detectives are investigating the death of six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw who was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

Beau was rushed to hospital and taken into surgery Tuesday, June 2 and was then flown to Townsville Hospital, still in a critical condition, later that night.

Beau passed away on Thursday at 5.11pm

His heartbroken grandmother Joeleen Pershouse said it was the worst two days of her life.

"Beau has been called upon by god to be an angel to watch over us all," Ms Pershouse shared on her social media.

A fundraiser set up by Ms Pershouse to cover the cost of Beau's funeral raised $11,261 of its $12,000 goal in just one day, with 180 people donating to the cause.

Beau Frank Bradshaw has donated his organs to another child after his untimely death. Beau was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

Renee Graham, shared a message of support for the family on the fundraising page.

"I have no words Jo, life isn't fair. I hope you and the family are OK. RIP Beau and good work little man for giving life to another lucky bubba. I'm so sorry."