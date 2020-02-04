WORST ROADS: Dob in your local bottleneck

Beckmans Rd traffic is one of Noosa's real no go areas at peak times.

RACQ is calling on Noosa residents to name and shame the roads that were slowing them down as part of its annual Red Spot Congestion survey.

Back in 2017 Beckmans Rd and Cooroy Noosa Rd at Tewantin was revealed as one of the most dangerous crossroads in the state, with six serious crashes and six serious casualties between January 2014 and December 2016.

Department of Transport and Main Roads crash frequency data, released to RACQ then, found almost 150 the Tewantin intersection was the 11th deadliest intersection in Queensland.

This week, RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said local drivers were in the best position to pinpoint regularly congested roads, intersections and level crossings and help drive change.

"Congestion isn't just a social problem, it's an economic issue too. Being caught in traffic robs us our personal time and impacts our economy through lost productivity, so it's important we play our part and speak up," Ms Ritchie said.

Suspects could include bottlenecks at your nearby roundabout or something completely different, we want to know how and where your travels are being delayed."

Ms Ritchie said as several elections loomed in the year ahead, the club would use the results from the survey to lobby governments for funding and improvements and get commitments before Queenslanders headed to the polls.

"Since last year's survey, we saw several roads receive funding commitments towards upgrades right across the Sunshine State, from the Pacific Motorway, to the Bruce and as far north as the Captain Cook Hwy," she said.

"Respondents nominated more than 2500 red spots and helped us identify about 450 of the state's most congested roads.

"We'll keep fighting for Queenslanders and the projects needed to make a difference, so we encourage everyone to participate this time 'round and have the chance to win a $250 EFTPOS gift card."

Queenslanders could complete RACQ's Red Spot Congestion Survey at www.racq.com.au/redspot before 11.59pm on March 3.