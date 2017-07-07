Worth 'more than council being de-amalgamated'

SAVE US: Noosa koalas are in need our urgent help

NOOSA councillors are to receive a progress report on council's efforts to save the local koala population.

During a recent council debate, councillor Ingrid Jackson asked why the koala conservation plan was missing from the operational planning document.

"I just feel we haven't had any feedback for the last year about that plan,” Cr Jackson said

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council had instigated an audit of koala infrastructure like fencing and climbing poles and the results would be brought back to council to "bring everyone up to speed where we're at”.

"Koalas are a sentinel species and have a good deal of popular interest, thus we have developed a koala conservation plan and strategy, so we do need to report where we're heading,” the mayor said.

He noted that a previous Noosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association residents survey taken while Noosa was still amalgamated to the Sunshine Coast Council rated saving koalas ahead of de-amalgamation.

The mayor said the council was also morally, and where possible physically supporting a number of other actions that are ongoing through the University of Queensland, through the University of the Sunshine Coast.

He said the council was also providing funding through its support of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, which was part of a three-year program of koala skat monitoring.

Councillor Brian Stockwell said the koala was an "iconic species” but the council should be focussing on the environment as a whole.

"Focus on the ecosystem and then the species will benefit come the end of it,” he said.

"Ultimately the ideal focus would be on biodiversity perse and ecosystems that are under stress,” Cr Wellington said.

"We are working on an overall environmental policy and strategy - we're waiting for the new (environment) director to be appointed.

"So there is a broader focus coming. Cr Stockwell has been pushing me hard from behind, I'll show you the bruises if you like.”

Councillor Frank Pardon said: "If we save the koala, if we want to go that way, all the other species and biodiversity virtually will come with it”.

Cr Wellington said that only applied within the regional ecosystem the koala inhabits and "you're not going to save any sedge frogs by saving koalas”.