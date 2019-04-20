Wounded heroes inspire book

INSPIRED: Doonan-based author Denny Neave recently released Unconquered: Our Wounded Warriors based on the personal stories of ex-servicemen and women overcoming trauma at the Invictus Games.

STORIES of war heroes have been told for decades.

When the dust settles and soldiers return home, some with life changing injuries, it is their stories of determination to overcome trauma and adversity that casts a whole new light on the meaning of hero.

In time for Anzac Day, Doonan-based author Denny Neave this week released Unconquered: Our Wounded Warriors, a book inspired by the recent Invictus Games in Sydney.

With a passion for sharing stories of deep, personal military history and four books and a documentary under his belt, these games gave him a unique opportunity to showcase the theme of not giving up.

"We interviewed 26 Australians and got in touch with the New Zealand army to bring that Anzac bond,” Neave said.

"The same theme emerged through all of them, that camaraderie and teamwork through sport.”

With a family military history and as member of the Army Reserve for almost 30 years, Neave wanted to give the soldiers a voice.

"It was their personal stories to overcome their issues and demons through the power of sport and teamwork,” he said.

Neave said the athlete's stories touch on injuries seen and unseen and for him there is an underlying theme of inspiration.

Collaborating with photographer Gordon Traill and military history writer Catherine McCullagh, both with a serving military background, the team were supported by the Department of Defence.

"We recoded before, during and post games the feelings of the athletes,” Neave said.

"While we were at the games we also interviewed Defence Force personnel, police and volunteers. It brought that completeness to the package.”

The Invictus Games atmosphere was something Neave described as an "infectious buzz”.

"The games really lifted people from the depths of their despair and personal demise,” he said. "It was an electric environment of joy, friendship and camaraderie.”

Accompanied with striking photography from the games, Neave hopes readers can take something away from this book.

Unconquered: Our Wounded Warriors is available now from book stores or online at bigskypublishing.com.au.