Wounded woman escapes attacker at popular park

A witness has described the moment a frightened and injured woman ran pleading for help from the bush after a man allegedly tried to attack her twice.

A witness has described the moment a frightened and injured woman ran pleading for help from the bush after a man allegedly tried to attack her twice.

A man has been arrested over the alleged assault of a woman in the Anstey Hill Recreation Park on Friday morning which left her with a serious cut to her leg.

Police were called to the park just before 9.30am following reports of an assault on the running track between the ruins of Newman's Nursery and Torture Hill.

The woman was able to flee and found other park users for help, and was eventually taken to Modbury Hospital for treatment.

A 51-year-old man of no fixed address was found a short time later in a nearby carpark.

He was arrested and later charged with assault.

Park user Rochelle Bartlett said she helped the victim after the alleged attack. Picture: Facebook

Park user Rochelle Bartlett posted on a popular Tea Tree Gully residents Facebook page it was a "horrific experience" for the "very frightened young woman".

"We were heading up the hill when a young woman ran towards me, she grabbed me and told me a man had just attempted to assault her," Ms Bartlett wrote.

"She had a massive, gaping wound on her leg, and was in shock.

"She told us he had attempted to grab her twice, pushing her to the ground, where she thinks she sustained the cut, and she was finally able to push him off of her and run."

MORE NEWS

Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight mum on resignation calls

Playford Council to divide Munno Para site after Kaufland exit

Mum sues Tea Tree Plaza after broken foot fall

The man was bailed to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on September 4.

Police are investigating any possible links to a similar incident at Morialta Falls on June 20.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have any information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestoppers.com.au

Originally published as Wounded woman escapes attacker at popular park