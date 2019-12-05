Menu
Cancer Council Queensland volunteers will be bringing Christmas cheer to Noosa Civic Shopping Centre wrapping presents to raise funds for a cancer free future. Photo: Melpomenem
News

‘Wrapped’ to fundraise for a cancer free future

5th Dec 2019 4:00 PM

THE festive season is fast approaching and Cancer Council Queensland volunteers will be bringing Christmas cheer to Noosa Civic Shopping Centre wrapping presents to raise funds for a cancer free future.

Rolls of brightly coloured wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and sticky tape will be in abundance at the Noosa Civic Shopping Centre Christmas gift wrapping site from tomorrow, December 6 to 10.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said: “Whether you can volunteer your time at a site or donate a gold coin to have your presents hand wrapped, you will be spreading the gift of hope for Queenslanders affected by cancer.”

Funds raised through Christmas gift wrapping sites will go towards Cancer Council Queensland’s lifesaving research, support and prevention services.

“Not only does this program raise much needed funds, but our volunteer wrappers bring a smile to the faces of families who are grateful for the chance to relax while they take care of the hard work,” Ms McMillan said.

For more information on this service visit, cancerqld.org.au or call 13 11 20 for information and support.

