Menu
Login
Puerto Rican wrestler Cuervo was laid out.
Puerto Rican wrestler Cuervo was laid out.
Sport

Wrestler’s skull fractured by brick shot

by Jai Bednall
21st Nov 2018 9:52 AM

The rules have always been a little looser in Mexican professional wrestling but this was a brick too far.

Puerto Rican star Cuervo (The Raven) was knocked unconscious and reportedly had his skull fractured after being blindsided by a brutal blow to the back of his head in a match against Angel o Demonio (Angel or Demon) at the Lucha Libre Boom show.

Cuero was standing on the ground outside the ring when his opponent launched the missile and sent him crashing face-first to the floor.

The "death match" was immediately called off. Angel o Demonio jumped out of the ring to check on his fallen rival but was ordered away by a doctor.

Cuervo was rushed to hospital where surgeons operated to remove a blood clot. "It was an epidural hematoma and he had a skull fracture," a promoter of the show announced. "He had surgery to drain the clot. He is out of danger, is in intensive care and is responding satisfactorily."

Warning: Graphic vision

Cuervo's manager Victor Arroyo announced via his Facebook page the wrestler was recovering well

"We are informed that the operation to the Raven was a success. The clot was removed and is stable," he wrote. "Thank you all for the prayers and good vibe."

There are reports a benefit show will be held in Mexico this week to help cover Cuervo's medical costs.

Angel o Demonio posted a message on Facebook, saying "sadly these things happen" and, per fightful.com, indicated his wild move was in response to hard chair shots delivered by his opponent earlier in the match.

"If we count the chair shots to my back…I'll leave it at this," he wrote.

The brick split in two.
The brick split in two.
brick shot editors picks wrestling
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    What's screening in Noosa

    What's screening in Noosa

    News What's on at BCC Noos

    • 21st Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Shop and help out a paw-some service

    Shop and help out a paw-some service

    News Check out Smart Pups charity store, help train a puppy

    Mayor to discuss the year in review and the road ahead

    Mayor to discuss the year in review and the road ahead

    News Noosa chance tonight to question the mayor

    Watch Grease under the stars

    Watch Grease under the stars

    News Catch this all time favourite movie at Eumundi Drive-in

    Local Partners