IN PHOTOS: Waves of suppawt as surfing dogs steal the show

The dogs ruled the waves at the Noosa Festival of Surfing over the weekend. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

THE surf was tiny, but the onlookers numbered in their thousands for the ninth annual Surfing Dogs exhibition as part of the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Every breed and crossbreed from British bulldog to cavoodle was on show as they took to the minuscule surf at First Point to strut their stuff.

The fun event, sponsored by Vetshop Australia, had golden retrievers, purebred kelpies and kelpie-cattle dog crosses, the cavoodle and even a labrador cross cocker spaniel on show.

Organiser Naomi Szabo said Surfing Dogs' popularity was growing rather than waning with the years.

Next year's 10th anniversary was likely to be even bigger.

"This event won't go away," she said. "As long as there's a Noosa Festival of Surfing going, Surfing Dogs will be here."

Chris de Aboitiz, who started the event and arguably the craze, was also back in the action.

The 10 surfers including two women were lucky to be able to find a wave to ride in the conditions but all persevered.

Ms Szabo said the dogs loved the surf most having taken up the sport as young as six months of age because they didn't want to be left on the beach.

The annual Best Wave award went to Paul Jones who managed to accommodate not just his labrador cross cocker spaniel Hugsley on his stand-up paddle board but also 12-year-old daughter Opal and six-year-old son Huey.