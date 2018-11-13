WW1 centenary marked

RESPECT: Lew McLeod spoke at Remembrance Day at Noosa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

RESPECT: Lew McLeod spoke at Remembrance Day at Noosa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. Sarah Jane Smith

ON THE 11th hour, of the 11th day, in the 11th month of 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent.

Photos View Photo Gallery

More than 416,000 men enlisted - about 20 per cent of the males in a near-five million Australian population, signed up to fight for the homeland.

About 60,000 of them never came home, while more than 150,000 brought injuries and/or what we now call post-traumatic stress disorder home with them to impact on the rest of their and their families' lives.

It was meant to be the war to end all wars.

But as the saying goes, "Those who ignore the lessons of history are condemned to repeat them”. And we've been doing that ever since.

On Sunday, the people of Tewantin and Cooroy came out in their numbers to mark the centennial of the signing of the armistice that brought an end to World War One.