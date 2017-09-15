WWI medal recovered by police

A photo of the stolen WWI medal that belonged to Allison Paterson's great uncle Albert Marlow.

A photo of the stolen WWI medal that belonged to Allison Paterson's great uncle Albert Marlow.

A FIRST World War medallion stolen from a Peregian Springs family's home has been recovered.

Allison Marlow Paterson was heartbroken to realise her great uncle Albert Marlow's medal had been stolen after discovering her home had been broken in to on September 6.

Mrs Paterson said the medal holds deep sentimental value to her family and they were desperate to have it returned.

On Tuesday, Mrs Paterson said thanks to Sunshine Coast Police, the medal had been found.

"My broken heart is healed,” Mrs Paterson said.

"Albert's WWI fob medallion has been found and will soon be back with the Marlow family.

"We wish to express our gratitude to everyone involved.

"I am in awe of the amazing work of the police officers from Coolum, Kawana and Noosa.”

Mrs Paterson's original Facebook post announcing the medal had been stolen was shared online more than 260 times.