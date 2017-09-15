23°
News

WWI medal recovered by police

A photo of the stolen WWI medal that belonged to Allison Paterson's great uncle Albert Marlow.
A photo of the stolen WWI medal that belonged to Allison Paterson's great uncle Albert Marlow.

A FIRST World War medallion stolen from a Peregian Springs family's home has been recovered.

Allison Marlow Paterson was heartbroken to realise her great uncle Albert Marlow's medal had been stolen after discovering her home had been broken in to on September 6.

Mrs Paterson said the medal holds deep sentimental value to her family and they were desperate to have it returned.

On Tuesday, Mrs Paterson said thanks to Sunshine Coast Police, the medal had been found.

"My broken heart is healed,” Mrs Paterson said.

"Albert's WWI fob medallion has been found and will soon be back with the Marlow family.

"We wish to express our gratitude to everyone involved.

"I am in awe of the amazing work of the police officers from Coolum, Kawana and Noosa.”

Mrs Paterson's original Facebook post announcing the medal had been stolen was shared online more than 260 times.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mechanical fault forces closure of Show carnival ride

Mechanical fault forces closure of Show carnival ride

NOOSA Show organisers aren't taking any chances and have closed a thrill ride after detecting a mechanical fault.

Surf vibe Mecca is in our midst and it's pumping

SURF VIBE: Father and son surfers Rob and Lee Bower love paddling out at Peregian Beach.

Peregian is named a surf town hot spot

Hanging in with Hazel as Sue shares dementia insights

CARING DAUGHTER: Sue Pieters-Hawke is out to change people's attitudes to caring for people with dementia.

Ex-PM's daughter advocates for dementia sufferers

Cinematic festival buzz now in the Noosa air

STAR TURN: Actor Daniel Radcliffe is to be seen in the new Australian thriller, Jungle at the Noosa International Film Festival.

Countdown is on to cinematic feast

Local Partners