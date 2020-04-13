WWI pilot’s 1957 blue-chip home flies onto market

One of the first homes built in Sunshine Beach, 20 Maher Tce, has come onto the market.

ONE of the oldest homes in a blue-chip Sunshine Coast suburb, which was handcrafted by a World War I pilot to withstand a cyclone, has come on the market and is tipped to create widespread interest.

Former Australian Flying Corps pilot Chas Williams built the three-bedroom home at 20 Maher Tce, Sunshine Beach as his retirement package in 1957.

Mr Williams made the blocks by hand at his home in Brisbane's Gordon Park and brought them to Sunshine Beach.

The two-storey home comes with both Moroccan inspiration and a throwback to when Sunshine Beach had a dirt road, long before it was 'Millionaire's Row'.

Mr Williams constructed the rock-solid block home in a "labour of love" to reflect the "character and charm of his era", according to marketing agent Rob Spencer of Sunshine Beach Real Estate.

"It's arguably one of the oldest properties in Sunshine Beach and one of very few original homes left in that pocket," Mr Spencer said.

"It has been tastefully renovated with modern comforts, but it has retained its integrity of its vintage and its wonderful warmth and charisma."

Mr Spencer said a range of investors, owner occupiers and weekenders were eyeing off the home.

The home sits 250 metres from the beach and comes with a timber deck and a relaxed, coastal vibe.

"This is the place to be in a cyclone - no blowing this one down," he said.

"I hope whoever buys this home cherishes the history and the passion that went into every single block."