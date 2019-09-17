X-rated bikini trend storms internet

There's no denying that 2019 has been the year of truly bonkers swimwear trends.

First we have had reality stars take the underboob bikini to all new extremes, followed by the resurgence of duct tape swimwear and now there's a new style that's so flesh-flashing that it's hardly worth wearing at all.

Introducing the "Slash" string bikini: a risque string design which effectively leaves nothing to the imagination.

The daring bikini set is designed by Australian fashion house Karen Hurley and is described on the website as a style "not for the faint hearted".

And bearing in mind the string detail which hardly cover your behind, the "Slash" makes Revival Swimwear's extremely high-cut bikini bottoms look like a beach cover-up in comparison.

But before we go and dismiss this bonkers design as another bizarre Instagram craze, it's worth noting that this $140 style has proven a hit with the fash pack - and is even the brand's most popular style.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, the Sydney-based designer said the "Slash" bikini has proved popular with "confident women who like to wear something a bit different and make a statement".

And considering how her customers like to flaunt her designs on Instagram, Karen added: "It's usually girls in their 20s or 30s who buy my more daring pieces."

With that in mind, Karen confirmed that the "Slash" set is "our most daring piece and the most popular".

So much so that the brand has brought out the bikini in five different colours - including an eye-catching neon green and demure black.

In other words, this bonkers design has given all new meaning to the term "string bikini".

Luckily for us, the Aussie designer believes this risque trend will only be short-lived and that "vintage and traditional styling" will come back into fashion in coming seasons.

But the "Slash" isn't the only daring design the Australian brand has brought out which has proven popular on Instagram.

A similarly risque one-piece called the Liana featured on fashion blogger Antoinette Marie's Instagram feed.

Commenting on the cut-out floral detail under the bust, followers couldn't help but mock the questionable tanlines you'd (inevitably) be left with.

One joked: "Interesting tan lines!"

Tagging a friend in their comment, another added: "Imagine the tan lines in this!"

