X-rated pic exposes boyfriend’s double life

It can be difficult to tell the Romeos from the love rats when it comes to online dating but one woman managed to expose her date's double life using two simple tools - a d**k pic and Google.

Caitlin put her good old fashion detective skills to test, with the help of her colleagues, when her Tinder date decided to one day pack his bags for a "quick" trip to London.

During their short-lived romance, Caitlin's date had sent her a volt of X-rated snaps which she ended up using to expose his true identity.

"I was seeing a guy for three months. He was absolutely amazing and well mannered. He told me he had a farm and a gold retriever named Bear," the Sydney woman said.

She described him as the "total package" but Caitlin would soon learn, it couldn't be further from the truth.

In news.com.au's very first episode of Not Here To Make Friends podcast - hosted by James Weir alongside panel guests Gretel Killeen and Ben Fordham - the trio were discussing the topic of cheaters.

It was inspired by Monday's debut of Married At First Sight where bride Poppy revealed how her now ex-husband had left her for another woman when their twin boys were just six weeks old.

Caitlin had phoned in to share a similar experience leaving the panellists in shock.

Caitlin revealed her story on Not Here To Make Friends – a new podcast hosted by news.com.au journalist James Weir recapping all your favourite reality TV programs.

"One day he completely ghosted me out of the blue and I was like 'oh cool'. I guess this is how it goes in the modern dating world," Caitlin told the panel about her date.

It was only when he got in contact with Caitlin again briefly that things started to fall into place - a move he probably now regrets.

"One day he just said 'Oh sorry, I have to go London super quick to see my friend'," Caitlin said.

"Then he said she is having a baby and I was like, 'Cool, but that's weird'."

Completely baffled, Caitlin went to work the next day and spoke to her colleagues about his unusual behaviour.

And while she tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, thinking it could have been an ex's baby or he was "sperm donor for a lesbian couple", her co-workers immediately saw alarm bells.

"They said, 'Caitlin, that's a big red flag.' They asked if I knew anything about him or his connection to the baby," Caitlin said.

Caitlin’s date’s double life left panellist guests Ben Fordham and Gretel Killeen stunned.

X-RATED SNAP EXPOSES DATE'S DOUBLE LIFE

It prompted a light bulb moment for Caitlin who's X-rated volt of pictures would soon reveal the truth.

"I saved some d**k pics he sent me on my phone," Caitlin said. "Apple has this wonderful thing where they geo tag all your photos and so I found the little country town he was from," she said.

"I typed his first name and country town into Google and up popped his wedding photos."

Caitlin was still forgiving thinking perhaps they were photos from his past and he had "moved on".

But further "social media stalking" proved otherwise.

Caitlin and her colleagues tracked the Facebook page of the wedding photographer which then lead to the man's wife's profile.

"We found out he has a wife and kids - and the worst part of it all, he doesn't live on a farm, he wasn't single and didn't have a gold retriever named Bear," Caitlin said. " He has a cocker spaniel named Charlie."

Caitlin said after having one bad date after another she took this as "a really good story to tell one day".

"Since I found out his last time I sent him a message saying 'Hi Mr X' but I didn't receive anything back. Every now and again I remind him I still exist in the world and send him a message like 'Hi Mr X, how's Bear going?"

Caitlin (not pictured) used her date’s d**k pic and Google to reveal his true identity. Picture: iStock

RELATED: Sports reporter spills on how she busted her boyfriend using a FitBit

MAFS BRIDE'S CHEATING HUSBAND

Part of Monday night's segment of Not Here To Make Friends was inspired by 38-year-old MAFS bride Poppy's shocking story of how her ex-husband cheated on her.

"I've got two-year-old twins and when they were six weeks old, my husband had a terrible accident … He tripped and fell into his co-worker's vagina and he's still stuck there," Poppy told TV Week.

"Her ex-husband left her for another woman when the twins were just six weeks old," her bio reads. "To add insult to injury, they now live in the area and Poppy regularly runs into them while doing her groceries."

MAFS Bride Poppy and mother-of-two revealed her ex husband cheated on her with his co-worker. Picture: Supplied

The bio continues: "Her number one priority are her sons, which has brought her to the experiment. She's not here to find just her soulmate, but a good and dependable man to be a role model to her boys."

Airing twice a week on Sunday and Wednesday nights right after Married At First Sight, the podcast will see James joined by a revolving door of stars, ex-reality TV contestants and reality TV tragics. The podcast will then be available on news.com.au, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.