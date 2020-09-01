Xerri’s career in balance after sample shows steroids

The NRL career of Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri is hanging by a thread with confirmation his B-sample is positive to anabolic steroids.

One of the game's brightest young stars is facing a four-year ban with the NRL calling on Xerri to provide a formal submission and response to prove why he should escape being rubbed out of the game.

Xerri will be given time to respond to the NRL Integrity Unit before a final determination is made.

In a statement the NRL said: "The National Rugby League has today issued Cronulla Sharks player Bronson Xerri with a Notice of Alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violations under the NRL's Anti-Doping Policy.

This follows the return of a positive sample and completion of the anti-doping process administered by Sport Integrity Australia.

The Notice alleges that Mr Xerri breached the policy through the presence, use and possession of Anabolic Androgenic Steroids prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NRL's Anti-Doping Policy.

Mr Xerri was provisionally suspended from participating in any WADA compliant sport, including rugby league, on 26 May 2020 following the return of a positive sample for Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol.

Under the NRL Anti-Doping Policy, Mr Xerri now has the opportunity to respond to the matters raised in the Notice of Alleged Anti-Doping Rule Violations.

The NRL will continue to make support services available to Mr Xerri."

Xerri was provisionally stood down in May after returning a positive result for various performance-enhancing substances, including testosterone.

Three other substances were found in Xerri's system, including androsterone, etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol - all of which are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the NRL's anti-doping policy.

Xerri was tested by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority on 25 November last year - with the result of his secondary B-sample also returning a positive reading.

The prolonged nature of the case had left the NRL and Xerri's club Cronulla furious with the 10-month deliberation to reach a final result.

Cronulla have been paying Xerri's $240,000 salary despite him having no affiliation with the club.

