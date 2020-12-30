Yacht remains adrift, boat owner to be reunited with dog

UPDATE

Coast Guard crews have been forced to abandon attempts to tow a stranded vessel back to shore.

A Coast Guard Mooloolaba spokesman said the boat’s owner, David Simpson, joined a coast guard crew on Wednesday morning as they tried to dislodge the boat.

However, the crew was forced to abandon the effort due to the tow rope snapping and the boat filling with water.

The spokesman said the crew was now planning a salvage operation and would need to pump out the water the boat was taking on.

He said they would return to the boat when conditions allowed.

In the meantime, Mr Simpson’s dog Mitch who was rescued off the boat on Tuesday evening remained with the surf lifesavers in Caloundra.

The pair are expected to be reunited later on Wednesday.

Sunshine Coast Lifeguard Corey Jones with Mitch who was rescued from a boat off Caloundra. Picture: Patrick Woods.

EARLIER

A man has told of how he clung desperately for three hours to a navigation beacon after his yacht ran aground off the Sunshine Coast.

A major search was initiated for David Simpson, 64, after the 14m-long motor cruiser washed aground off Caloundra with the engine running and only his dog Mitch still on board about 4pm on Tuesday.

Mr Simpson was found 2.5km from his vessel, which got into trouble towards the northern tip of Bribie Island.

Yachtsman David Simpson was rescued from a marine beacon. Picture: 9 News

He described how he was flung into the water when a strong wave hit.

“The wave hit the side of the boat and I was trying to secure the dinghy which had come a little bit adrift and a rope broke holding the dinghy,” he told the Today Show.

“The dinghy hit me, my ribs and I fell about 2.5, 3m, off the boat.”

Water Police have initiated a search after a 45ft motor cruiser ran aground on a sandbar off Caloundra. Picture 7 News

Lifeguards and beachgoers spotted the boat – M.V Focus – moving erratically and aimlessly off the northern tip of Bribie Island.

“Lifeguards noticed the vessel had run aground just after 4pm and immediately responded,” Sunshine Coast Lifeguard Supervisor Rhys Drury said.

“They conducted a search of the vessel and no one was located on board.”

The man standing on the navigation beacon before he was rescued. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was also involved in the search for Mr Simpson.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked by Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to help about 6.15pm.

It’s understood occupants of a ship, travelling in a nearby shipping channel spotted Mr Simpson standing at the top of a navigation beacon.

The rescue helicopter flew to the beacon and hovered over him for a short time, keeping a light on him, while briefly waiting for Coast Guard and QPS boats to arrive.

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service spent Tuesday afternoon searching waters off Bribie Island after a vessel ran aground on the northern tip of the island. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Mr Simpson was taken to shore on board one of the boats.

The rescue chopper was stood down and returned to base, as it was determined he did not require airlifting.

Mitch the dog is safe and well and will be reunited with his owner on Wednesday.

