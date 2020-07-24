Yahoo Serious evicted from home

Yahoo Serious will be evicted from his Northern Beaches home and ordered to pay $15,000 in unpaid rent, with the '80s icon blaming COVID-19 for his lack of income.

This excuse did not fly at the NSW Civil Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) hearing as evidence tendered showed the Young Einstein actor was not making money prior to the pandemic.

Actor Yahoo Serious in Young Einstein.

"The tenants were not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in that they did not show they had any income prior to April 2020," the decision notice read.

"It was also suggested that the tenants had cash flows problems in January 2020, before the COVID-19 situation arose."

Property owners Andrew and Tanya Barlow attempted to evict Serious in April and June however he did not vacate the property, saying "he would not have the means to rent alternative accommodation and would be unable to afford a rental bond".

A third attempt to take back their property will take place on August 13, according to the decision.

While Serious, 66, will be forced to pay landlords Andrew and Tanya Barlow $15,000 immediately, the actual arrears was about $23,000.

Actor Yahoo Serious.

The property is a spacious three bedroom, two bathroom, two garage home on three acres less than 500m from Bilgola Beach.

Owners Tanya and Andrew Barlow bought the property for almost $1 million in 2008 and it was listed for rent at $1300 per week.

Serious shot to fame in 1988 with Young Einstein, a nonsensical take on the making of Einstein as a Tasmanian apple farmer.

It grossed $11.5 million worldwide, a profit of more than $7 million, and earned him a cover of TIME Magazine.

He followed with Reckless Kelly in 1993 and Mr Accident in 2000, films often lauded in the "so bad they're good" category, but financial flops grossing less than $1.5 million combined.

But since then, Serious seemingly dropped out of the public eye.

Yahoo Serious in the 2000 film Mr Accident.

According to the NCAT decision notice, Serious was forced to turn to Centrelink.

"The only matter that appeared to have been explored by the first tenant was to go to Centrelink who he said advised him to apply for the old age pension as he is now about to turn 67," it read.

He was also ineligible to draw on superannuation.

According to the decision, the kooky character's failure to pay rent put the Barlows in a crippling financial position as Mr Barlow's income had plummeted to zero during the pandemic.

Yahoo Serious in 1988 film Young Einstein.

The decision notice showed the Barlows were forced to sell all major shares, apply for an early release of their superannuation, trade in their car for a cheaper model, cut all spending and negotiate for a fee extension at their children's school.

Serious proposed he be allowed to stay in the premises and said he could resume paying rent by the end of September.

Originally published as Yahoo Serious evicted from Northern Beaches home