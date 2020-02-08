Yanks paying to kill roos for fun

Exclusive: A Texas ranch is selling "trophy hunting" packages for kangaroos and emus for $A12,000, boasting that even Australians visit their killing fields because they can't slaughter the animals for fun at home.

As Australians reel from the loss of an estimated one billion native animals in the summer bushfires, the Ox Hunting Ranch in Uvalde, Texas invites hunters to take down the Aussie coat of arms animals because they are "a rare treat".

And the kangaroos are being terrorised on the ranch, with Ox Ranch saying "their speed and stamina frustrate our pet wolf to no end!".

"Female kangaroos have three vaginas!" the company says on its website, further explaining that females are always pregnant.

"Kangaroos are one of the most unique species found at Ox Ranch.

Ox Hunting Ranch gives a “100% opportunity guarantee”. Picture: Ox Ranch/Instagram

"We've had hunters fly all the way from Australia to hunt kangaroo at the Ox Ranch due to it being illegal to recreationally hunt them in Australia!"

The trophy hunting fee for kangaroos is $US7000 (more than $A10,000) and $US1000 ($A1500) for emus - which are flightless and can be easily picked off by shooters.

"Emus … are not your typical exotic to hunt; nonetheless, we offer them. Emus are usually very friendly, but don't let this fool you!"

News Corp Australia has been told by reputable animal breeders in the US who care passionately about kangaroos that the American hunting lobby has been trying to establish a kangaroo population in the wild for hunting and pet food.

Ox Hunting Ranch did not respond to requests to be interviewed.

Wild 'roo populations in the US are being encouraged for hunting and pet food. Picture: Ox Ranch/Instagram

The CEO of Animal Liberation Australia, Lynda Stoner, has called for the Australian government to pressure the US to stop the hunting of native Australian animals in the US.

She also said the US should not be allowed to breed kangaroos in the wild.

"It is truly galling for the US to be breeding kangaroos. They can't even claim so-called conservation as a motive," Ms Stoner said.

"Just greed. Cashing in on animals for their 'exotic status'. Vanity hunting.

"What kind of people require that status building? How inept in all areas of their life they must be to sink to this.

"We will petition the Australian Government to stop the breeding of kangaroos and emus in the US and this cowardly form of hunting."

The company did not respond to queries from News Corp Australia.

The Ox Hunting Ranch website features grim photos of slain animals including kangaroos. Picture: Ox Ranch/Instagram

However, a sales advisor spoke to a News Corp source who made an online query, explaining that kangaroo hunting was one of their more popular options.

The site features grim photos of slain kangaroos, with a couple and even a young woman posing with the dead animals.

Hunters are told: "You may hunt our Red Kangaroos using any method you prefer, including Spot and Stalk, Bow Hunting, Rifle Hunting, Pistol Hunting, Safari Style, or from a Blind."

The website boasts that "we will drive you around the ranch hunting without the use of any lights!

"Or you can hunt from our Hunting Blind that holds 10+ people. The Blind has a TV that receives live game camera footage, a poker table, air conditioning and a fully stocked bar."

The kangaroo hunting trophy fee includes field dressing, "100% opportunity guarantee", transport of the dead animal to meat processor and taxidermist, firearms and ammunition "if needed" and "meals included and prepared by an award-winning chef", plus "all-inclusive beverages".