Year 10s urged to stay in the scholastic race

How to run the smart race for Year 10s with their studies, teacher Brigid Muir tells how.

In a year when the normal high school schedule has been hijacked by COVID-19, a Noosa teacher is using her own long distance running schedule as an example for Year 10s to stay in the education race with the year’s third term finish line in sight.

Noosa District State High School teacher Brigid Muir’s primary advice is for the class members of 2020 to pace themselves to the finish line.

“There are looming deadlines for assessment across all subject areas and it is the students who are organised and who have planned and prepared well for the end of Term 3 who will succeed,” Ms Muir said.

“The best approach to each term is to view them like an athlete would a marathon or in my case, a half marathon.

“Preparation and readiness is important and saving some energy for the final sprint is vital for a sustainable and efficient journey.

“I apply these principles to the half marathons I regularly take on,” she said.

The best approach is ensure the groundwork is completed in the months and weeks leading up to the big event.

She familiarises herself with the track and trains her body to prepare for the 21.1 kilometres ahead.

“I know I can do the distance, because I put measures in place to ensure that I am physically and mentally prepared,” she said.

“Year 10 students should apply a similar philosophy with their assessment and classwork.

“Approaching a task or deadline with a well-rested mind and body by having enough sleep, taking breaks from study and socialising with friends, and ensuring the right kinds of sustaining foods are put into your body, will lead to optimal results.”

At the start the aim is to pace yourself to conserve energy for when it counts.

“As I approach the finish line. I finish with nothing left in the tank and this is how I hope the Year 10s place to run the race this term,” Ms Muir said.

“Cross that finish line knowing that you have given it your all and be proud of the effort you have put in, knowing it was your personal best.

“I will be cheering for you at the finish line along with your parents, teachers and friends who have all supported and coached you along the way,” she said.