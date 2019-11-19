Year 12’s leave their legacy

GIFT: Year 12 students at St Teresa's left a lasting legacy on their school for others to enjoy in years to come.

AS THOUSANDS of Year 12 students completed their schooling last week, the students at St Teresa’s Catholic College were excited to leave their mark on the school’s future.

The 2019 cohort had been active in the College throughout the year enhancing the feeling of family spirit.

One of their initiatives was to establish a Wednesday morning coffee shop for staff and students.

The idea was to bring the community together in the morning and to raise funds for marginalised students in a school in Sri Lanka.

When the coffee store opened mid-2019, students set up a process to take orders for staff and deliver them to their morning meetings.

Principal, David McInnes was proud to tell visitors it makes “the best coffee in Noosa.” “Students in Year 12 were allowed to purchase coffees, whereas other students could purchase hot chocolates,” he said.

“They set up environmentally friendly initiatives, such as re-usable cup discounts.”

“Overall, the students raised over $700 in profit and has been wonderful to see students gathering around the cafe in the mornings sharing stories and engaging with new people.”

The Year 11 students will now continue this project for the next year.

In addition, the Year 12 students renovated the college bush chapel, a place of quiet reflection.

“Surrounded by bush, it was a place that needed attention,” Mr McInnes said.

“The students considered the meaning of the bush chapel and renovations included creating a beautiful walkway with posts featuring the foundational values of the college and representing each house.”

Although the Year 12s have left the college their legacies will continue to be a reminder of their spirit and energy.