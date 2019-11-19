Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GIFT: Year 12 students at St Teresa's left a lasting legacy on their school for others to enjoy in years to come.
GIFT: Year 12 students at St Teresa's left a lasting legacy on their school for others to enjoy in years to come.
News

Year 12’s leave their legacy

19th Nov 2019 2:30 PM

AS THOUSANDS of Year 12 students completed their schooling last week, the students at St Teresa’s Catholic College were excited to leave their mark on the school’s future.

The 2019 cohort had been active in the College throughout the year enhancing the feeling of family spirit.

One of their initiatives was to establish a Wednesday morning coffee shop for staff and students.

The idea was to bring the community together in the morning and to raise funds for marginalised students in a school in Sri Lanka.

When the coffee store opened mid-2019, students set up a process to take orders for staff and deliver them to their morning meetings.

Principal, David McInnes was proud to tell visitors it makes “the best coffee in Noosa.” “Students in Year 12 were allowed to purchase coffees, whereas other students could purchase hot chocolates,” he said.

“They set up environmentally friendly initiatives, such as re-usable cup discounts.”

“Overall, the students raised over $700 in profit and has been wonderful to see students gathering around the cafe in the mornings sharing stories and engaging with new people.”

The Year 11 students will now continue this project for the next year.

In addition, the Year 12 students renovated the college bush chapel, a place of quiet reflection.

“Surrounded by bush, it was a place that needed attention,” Mr McInnes said.

“The students considered the meaning of the bush chapel and renovations included creating a beautiful walkway with posts featuring the foundational values of the college and representing each house.”

Although the Year 12s have left the college their legacies will continue to be a reminder of their spirit and energy.

stcc st teresas catholic college year 12 2019
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        premium_icon Close call as campervan pulled out of Borumba Dam

        News A fishing trip at Lake Borumba turned into disaster for a fisherman on Saturday afternoon.

        Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        premium_icon Relief granted to taxpayers in bushfire zones

        News ATO grants businesses a reprieve in bushfire affected areas.

        Killer Noosa section to become ‘traffic shock absorber’

        premium_icon Killer Noosa section to become ‘traffic shock absorber’

        News Major Noosa traffic upgrade set for a January start.

        VOTE NOW: Noosa's best breakfast spot

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Noosa's best breakfast spot

        Offbeat From beachside bistros to hinterland cafes, there are some wonderful breakfast...