Year in review: Noosa's top stories of 2017

WEAPON SHOCK: Senior Constable Steve Fitzpatrick from Tewantin Police Beat holding one of the rocket launchers with the second sitting on the ground.

LOOKING back at 2017, it was an eventful year locally with wild weather, unusual finds, viral posts, sad losses, elections and much more. Here's a quick look back at the year that was for Noosa:

New Noosa MP

POSSIBLY the biggest news of 2017 was independent candidate Sandy Bolton winning the seat of Noosa, ending long-standing MP Glen Elmes' political career.

"Success in the election means a new kind of politics for Noosa,” Ms Bolton said.

"This will be a victory for getting things done and the start of an era when our community will claim its

fair share of state resources.”

Cyclone Debbie

THE end of March brought the full force of Cyclone Debbie, one of Australia's most powerful cyclones in recent history.

Flash flooding, powerful rain and wind brought down trees and powerlines, and tore off roofs in the region, but thankfully no one lost their life.

Garth Prowd

NOOSA Triathlon pioneer Garth Prowd, OAM, died on July 30, aged 65, following a bike incident in Spain.

The community paid tribute to the loving father, husband and friend, and immortalised his impact on Noosa's sporting scene with a bridge in Noosa and award in his honour.

John's Landing

Ninety people, including 29 children, were evicted from John's Landing after Noosa Council bought the land.

John's Landing was a defacto refuge of cheap stays for families struggling to find permanent accommodation in Noosa.

Boy hit by car on Beckmans Rd

KALEB Davis was left in a coma after being hit by a car on Beckmans Rd in August.

The 13-year-old shocked his medical team with his recovery and returned home to Noosa in September.

Ella Hendrie

Ella Hendrie, 19, had been playing table tennis with her grandmother and was on her way to work at Bunnings Noosa when her car and a truck collided in an horrific crash on Walter Hay Dr, Doonan, in February.

Hundreds of mourners shared their grief over the death of the Noosaville woman at a packed funeral on February 25.

Footloose Noosa realtor

WHEN Clint Smith's clients asked if he would help get their home noticed on social media in October, he jumped and shimmied at the chance.

The Noosa McGrath Real Estate agent made a two-minute video dancing to Bruno Mars hit 24K Magic inside the house for sale at 3 Merope St, Sunrise Beach, and it's already racked up more than 22,000 views.

Secret alcohol bracelet

A NOOSAVILLE homewares sent the online world in to a frenzy with its sneaky new product in September.

An employee at Gibsons posted a 14-second video on Facebook of the "Booze Bangle”, a secret flask worn on the wrist, and has since attracted more than 20 million views.

Bazookas found at tip

TWO "super bazooka” rocket launchers capable of destroying tanks on a battlefield were uncovered at the Noosa tip in October.

Noosa Police were surprised to receive the two M20 3.5 inch Rocket Launchers from the Noosa Shire Council waste management contractors Cleanaway.

Big dry, big wet

MONTHS of dry weather had Noosa on extreme fire danger alert and water suppliers run off their feet with demand.

In October came the long- awaited relief, with a huge weather system dropping more than 300mm of rain in three days across areas of Noosa.

Matt Golinski finds love again

MATT Golinski and his fiancee Erin Yarwood welcomed their first child together in August, naming the girl Aluna.

The proud parents shared the good news in a statement issued to our newspaper.

"Erin and Matt have welcomed a healthy 8 pound, 9 ounce baby girl into the world on Wednesday 16 August at 1.15pm,” the statement read.

Katie Rose Cottage officially opens

AN INCREDIBLY generous donation of $1 million to the Katie Rose Cottage organisation helped the charity buy its permanent home in Doonan in March.

Less than a year since the hospice charity was officially formed, a team of about 200 registered volunteers and 100 members worked tirelessly to bring the dream to fruition.

North Shore fires

THREE houses burnt to the ground at Noosa North Shore in August, with two others damaged.

Dry, hot weather and 40km/h winds, as well as problems accessing the remote island residential area, made for ideal conditions for the fire to spread.

No one was injured, and those who were without a home were offered sanctuary on Richard Branson's nearby Makepeace Island.

New Officer-in-charge

LONG-STANDING and popular officer in charge Steve McReight retired from the police early 2017.

He was replaced by Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll, previously the Officer-in-charge of a Rockhampton police station.

Woman killed

TRIBUTES poured in for Coolum Beach mother Sharon Cuthbert, 39, who died after being hit by a truck in July.

It's clear the mother of two had a profound impact, with many taking to Facebook to mourn an "amazing, lovely, caring friend” that "blessed their lives”.

Ripped off at the bowser

THIS year, RACQ confirmed what we'd all been thinking - Noosa's

fuel prices are higher than our metropolitan counterparts.

RACQ urged drivers to "vote with their wallets”.

Justin Bieber visit

The prince of pop stayed at Sir Richard Branson's Makepeace Island during his Australian tour in March this year.

Bieber surprised no one when he gave reporters a one-fingered salute from the edge of the island.