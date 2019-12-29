YEAR IN REVIEW: The year that was for Noosa

A Peregian Beach photographer snapped the incredible efforts of firefighters to save property. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography.

2019 marked a significant year for Noosa, from devastating bushfires, to councillors behaving badly, and everything in between.

As a community we learnt to come together in times of need, we read of issues important to the shire and the people within doing wonderful things to make this slice of paradise the best it can be.

From the ups and downs, good times and bad, we’re taking you back into the year that was for Noosa with the top stories of each month.

January: In January Noosa’s attempt to recycle for cash backfired.

The initial statewide launch saw Noosa miss out on a recycling depot, causing confusion and frustration for locals wanting to cash in.

Hard work from our local MP Sandy Bolton finally found a solution, with the region now home to two depots.

Teresa Stephenson, Vince D'Abarco, Bob Stephenson and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton with reusable Envirobank bags at Waves of Kindness, Noosaville. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

February: February brought with it lashings of rain, swell and erosion thanks to Cyclone Oma.

The system lingered in the Coral Sea and while it didn’t make landfall it’s presence was felt.

Beaches were closed, as the water became a wonderland for surfers.

Oma left her mark on our shoreline though, with months of rejuvenation conducted to bring Noosa beach back to its former glory.

An eroded Noosa Main Beach after swell from Tropical Cyclone Oma battered the shore. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

March: This month saw one of Australia’s favourite cooking shows head to our very own Noosa Main Beach to film for the 2019 season of MasterChef.

MasterChef judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris as well as local chef Matt Sinclair and season eight winner Elena Duggan watched over as contestants cooked up a storm on the balcony of Noosa Heads Surf Club.

Masterchef's Matt Sinclair, George Calombaris, Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and Elena Duggan at Noosa during filming for the popular cooking show, with the Noosa Episode to air on Wednesday, June 5.

April: Noosa’s flight path debacle began in April and was a hot topic that continued to make headlines throughout 2019.

Residents, community groups, business people and councillors all had something to say opposing the proposed change to flight paths for aircraft travelling in and out of Sunshine Coast Airport.

PLANS: The new flight paths for Runway 13.

May: In May Noosa’s lost one of it’s own local legends.

The founder and face behind Hastings St’s famous Betty’s Burgers, Beatrice “Betty” Wallace died aged 86.

She was known for her popular $1 burgers she sold to hundreds of hungry beachside locals and holiday-makers for 25 years on Noosa Beach.

Noosa’s iconic Betty Wallace at her Betty’s Beach Burgers van.

June: Noosa’s iconic albino brush turkey, Abli, was left in a critical condition in June after being hit by a car in Hastings St.

Albi sustained serious head injuries and was looked after at the Eumundi Wildlife Centre.

Unfortunately Albi’s injuries meant the unofficial Hasting St mascot was unable to be returned to the wild.

INJURED: Little Albi was seriously injured when hit by a car on Saturday. Picture: Chris Lovfen

July: In July Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington made a climate emergency declaration for the Noosa Shire.

Noosa was the first local government area in Queensland to make this statement and is now part of 740 jurisdictions around the globe under the declaration.

Noosa Shire Mayor Tony Wellington. Photo Lachie Millard

August: Koalas are always a popular subject in Noosa, but in August the “horrific” death of a healthy mum and her joey prompted more to be done to protect their dwindling numbers.

The pair was killed on a busy shire road with wildlife carers and angry locals calling on Noosa Council to improve signage and lighting to known black spots.

Council outlined their pledge to improving safety to koalas, particularly on roads.

HORRIFIC: A mother koala and her baby were found dead near RACV Resort of August 3.

September: September saw changed the perception of bushfire safety for the entire region after a devastating fire ripped through Peregian.

The firestorm was unlike anything some firefighters had seen before and the emergency situation left thousands evacuated and one home destroyed.

Stores of survival, stories of heart ache and stories of a community rallying together hit home for many. But this was just the start of a dangerous fire season to come …

October: For Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow, October was probably a time he would rather forget.

A short stint on realty television show The Bachelorette landed the elected councillor in hot water as his on-scene behaviour was labelled “creepy” and “vile” among other things.

A remorseful Glasgow publicly apologised for his behaviour.

A remorseful Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow rejects calls to resign from his position after his sleazy performance on the reality TV show The Bachelorette. Photo Lachie Millard

November: For the second time in as many months, the Noosa Shire again was under an emergency bushfire declaration.

In early November a fire burning for several days in the Cooroibah area gained intensity and forced some 8000 residents from their homes.

Cooroibah, Tewantin, Noosa North Shore and Ringtail Creek residents were evacuated.

Two homes were known to be completely destroyed as well has several shed and other dwellings.

More tales of survival emerged, including from one teenage who thought he might die trying to escape.

Less than a week later Noosa North Shore residents were evacuated again as a separate fire broke out.

FIRE: A fast moving bushfire that burnt through Cooroibah. Photo: Noosa Council

December: Former Noosa Councillor Frank Pardon had his fate determined in December he was found guilty of committing sexual acts on a 14-year-old girl.

The decision came after a week-long trial where he was sentenced to jail.

Pardon was stood down from his position at Noosa Council, his seat to remain empty until the 2020 local election.

This month we also saw a third bushfire emergency, this time just north or Peregian Springs.

A fire broke out in bushland near the Sunshine Motorway between Peregian Springs, Doonan and Weyba, again forcing some 80 homes to be evacuated.