Years of TV signal issues

SUNSHINE Beach residents are fed up with poor television signals in the area, the latest outage leaving them looking at a blank screen for days.

Sally Walker lives alone and spent five days last week with no reception, which forced her to buy a Fetch TV box just to keep her company.

"I have been having problems with my television for years,” Ms Walker said.

"My reception has been on and off ever since we went digital.”

Last week's outage was caused by a software update and impacted residents using the Peregian Beach and Point Arkwright towers run by WIN Television.

"The satellites needed to be updated and a glitch in the software sent GPS signals to the towers and shut down the signal,” a WIN spokeswoman said.

"We suggest anyone still having trouble to do a full channel rescan.”

Ms Walker said technicians were helpful to rectify the issue and lowered her aerial which was competing to pick up signals from a tower in Tewantin.

While the latest outage was frustrating, Ms Walker said an ongoing problem runs deeper.

"I've noticed (poor television reception) always seems to happen when the weather or the wind changes,” she said.

"I also have no mobile reception in my home and most of my neighbours have the same problem.”

An Australian Communications and Media Authority spokesperson said multiple transmission sites provide television coverage to the north Sunshine Beach area.

"The Sunshine Beach area receives its TV coverage from a number of the transmission sites, including the Peregian Beach, Sunshine Coast North, Nambour, Gympie and Noosa/Tewantin transmission sites.”

"Viewers in the area should make sure their antenna is pointing to the transmission site that provides the best coverage for their address.”

ACMA suggest visiting the mySwitch website which provides address specific information about television coverage, or to consult an experienced installer.